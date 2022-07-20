Big Owl Pictures – a new Australian film studio

A brand new television and film production company is opening locally – and it’s poised to produce a tonne of Australian scripted and unscripted content.

Shaun Murphy, the former Head of Television at Warner Bros Australia, announced the launch of Big Owl Pictures on 20 July. The studio is backed by private equity group Balance Vector, and will see Murphy serving as CEO and Executive Producer.

The team are confident that the outfit will bring more Australian projects into the global arena.

Murphy brings a swathe of experience to the company, from his three-year tenure as Executive Producer at Shine Australia and six years as Head of Television at Warner Bros Australia – where he was responsible for executing The Masked Singer, The Bachelor, First Dates, Who Do You Think You Are, Back In Time For Dinner, Celebrity Apprentice, The Bachelorette, Little Big Shots, Dancing With The Stars and many more. He also executive produced Australia’s Next Top Model, Dying For Everest, the syndicated Coolfuel Roadtrip and produced the Emmy-nominated Crips & Bloods: Made In America.

‘Whether it’s an intimate story or a giant global format, at Big Owl we’ll look at everything as a story that can be built into something magnificent,’ said Murphy.

‘Our strategic partnership with Balance Vector, led by the phenomenal Steve Luczo, gives us access to a vast array of content ideas to explore across sport, property, communications, tech and talent.’

Steve Luczo, Balance Vector founder and former Chairman & CEO of Seagate Technology, said: ‘Shaun is a world-class content creator & leader, with his teams known for executing to the highest of quality.

‘Having worked on content previously with Shaun and seeing him and his teams supercharge so many of the world’s great formats, we’re excited to see the team grow its slate and be part of the Big Owl adventure.

‘With Shaun’s leadership style and such a great depth of creative talent in Australia, we look forward to working with the best producers and link with the best global partners, to bring Big Owl to life,’ said Luczo.

Big Owl Pictures will announce its executive team and new projects in the coming months. Balance Vector will take a stake in Big Owl and Luczo will act as Senior Advisor to the company.

‘Steve and Balance Vector have a truly global outlook in all that they do,’ Murphy added.

‘With Big Owl’s creative drive and BV’s expansive view of partnerships, we look forward to creating a powerhouse company together.’