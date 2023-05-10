News

Beetlejuice 2: Keaton and Ryder reprise their breakout roles

The long-rumoured follow up to Tim Burton's 1988 flick Beetlejuice is no longer rumour.
10 May 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice (1988). Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. has announced the highly anticipated release date for Beetlejuice 2, a long-awaited sequel to the quirky and beloved 1988 Tim Burton film that featured Michael Keaton as an off-kilter ‘bio-exorcist’ named Beetlejuice.

Keaton is confirmed to be returning as the titular character, along with Winona Ryder as her character Lydia Deetz – but this time she’s all grown up and has a kid, who will presumably be this film’s protagonist.

The as-yet unnamed daughter of Lydia Deetz will be played by Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega.

The studio confirmed this week that the new film will hit cinemas on 6 September 2024. So, fans of the original cult classic can look forward to revisiting Tim Burton’s world of Beetlejuice in just over a year’s time.

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Feature
