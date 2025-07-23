Baz Luhrmann and David Michôd to premiere ‘epic’ new films at TIFF 2025

Australian directors Baz Luhrmann and David Michôd are heading to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this September, with two hotly anticipated world premieres in the Special Presentations program.

The 50th edition of the festival (running 4–14 September 2025) will mark Luhrmann’s cinematic return to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll with EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, while Michôd unveils his first feature in six years, Christy – a bruising biopic starring Sydney Sweeney as American boxing legend Christy Martin.

In EPiC, Luhrmann reunites with longtime editor Jonathan Redmond (Elvis, The Great Gatsby) to craft what he describes as ‘not specifically a documentary, nor a concert film.’

Per Variety, the ‘immersive cinematic experience’ draws from over 60 boxes of long-lost footage uncovered in the Warner Bros. vaults – some buried in underground salt mines – and newly discovered audio recordings of Elvis Presley speaking about his life and music.

‘During the making of Elvis, we went on a search for rumoured unseen footage from the iconic 1970s concert films Elvis: That’s The Way It Is and Elvis on Tour,’ Luhrmann explained during Sony Music Vision’s content showcase in Los Angeles earlier this year.

‘To the astonishment of all, we uncovered 68 boxes of film negatives, as well as unseen 8mm footage.’

Two years of restoration later, EPiC will present Presley’s legacy in a format audiences haven’t experienced before.

‘Elvis takes the audience through the journey of his life … weaving never-before-seen footage with iconic performances,’ said Luhrmann. ‘Most importantly, Elvis will sing and tell you about his life in first person, through both classic and contemporary musical prisms.’ (whatever that means).

ScreenHub: 10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

Michôd joins TIFF lineup

Christy, starring Sydney Sweeney, will debut at TIFF 2025. Image: TIFF

Meanwhile, Michôd’s Christy steps into the ring for a story of grit and resilience. Co-written with Judy & Punch’s Mirrah Foulkes, the film chronicles the life of Christy Martin – the first female boxer inducted into both the Nevada and International Boxing Halls of Fame, and a former WBC super welterweight champion.

The cast packs a punch: Sweeney not only leads the film but also produces, joined by Merritt Wever, Ben Foster and Katy O’Brian. Christy is Michôd’s first feature since The King (2019), and follows his still-unreleased comedy Wizards!, which was filmed in Far North Queensland in 2022 with Pete Davidson and Orlando Bloom.

The Toronto International Film Festival takes place from 4-14 September 2025. Fore more information head to the TIFF website.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.