10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

This week’s pick of ten films newly available on streaming take us from gritty Melbourne streets to 1970s occult terror.

Whether you’re after bold arthouse, emotional resonance, or just some much-needed comfort viewing, these are the titles to queue up this weekend.

From Hilde, With Love (2024) – streaming on Stan

From Hilde, with Love. Image: Beta Cinema. 10 great films.

Director : Andreas Dresen

: Andreas Dresen Cast : Liv Lisa Fries, Johannes Hegemann, Alexander Scheer

: Liv Lisa Fries, Johannes Hegemann, Alexander Scheer Genre : Historical drama

: Historical drama Runtime: 124 mins

Synopsis: Based on a true story, this East German drama follows Hilde Coppi, a young resistance fighter working against the Nazi regime in 1942 Berlin. As the noose tightens, Hilde navigates espionage, love, and impending motherhood under impossible circumstances.

Why watch it?

From Hilde, with Love is a quietly devastating wartime portrait anchored by Liv Lisa Fries’ emotionally layered performance. For fans of A Hidden Life or Sophie Scholl.

The Last Showgirl (2024) – buy or rent on Apple TV

The Last Showgirl. Image: Madman Entertainment. 10 great films.

Director : Gia Coppola

: Gia Coppola Cast : Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista

: Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista Genre : Drama

: Drama Runtime: 89 mins

Synopsis: When the last working showgirl in Las Vegas is forced into early retirement, she must reckon with her legacy and her estranged daughter, while plotting an unlikely comeback.

Why watch it?

This bittersweet film captures a bygone era and the way the body and mind lingers in memory, while also marking a beautiful comeback for Pamela Anderson.

The Bare Necessity (2019) – streaming on Tubi

The Bare Necessity. Image: Le Pace. 10 great films.

Director : Erwan Le Duc

: Erwan Le Duc Cast : Swann Arlaud, Maud Wyler, Fanny Ardant

: Swann Arlaud, Maud Wyler, Fanny Ardant Genre : Rom-com

: Rom-com Runtime: 93 mins

Synopsis: In a sleepy French town, a stoic police officer meets a free-spirited woman who upends his life – while a mysterious streaker roams the countryside.

Why watch it?

This charming, deadpan comedy from France starring the ‘hot lawyer’ from Anatomy of a Fall balances absurdism with warmth. Think Wes Anderson by way of the Alps – in other words: dry, odd, and endearing.

The Master (2012) – streaming on Prime Video

The Master. Image: Roadshow Films. 10 great films.

Director : Paul Thomas Anderson

: Paul Thomas Anderson Cast : Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams

: Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams Genre : Drama

: Drama Runtime: 137 mins

Synopsis: A drifting WWII veteran falls under the spell of a charismatic leader forming a belief system known as ‘The Cause’.

Why watch it?

Visually hypnotic and psychologically complex, The Master features career-defining performances from Hoffman and Phoenix – and rewards multiple viewings.

Taste of Cherry (1997) – streaming on MUBI

Taste of Cherry. Image: MUBI/MK2. 10 great films.

Director : Abbas Kiarostami

: Abbas Kiarostami Cast : Homayoun Ershadi, Abdolrahman Bagheri

: Homayoun Ershadi, Abdolrahman Bagheri Genre : Drama

: Drama Runtime: 99 mins

Synopsis: In this meditative Palme d’Or winner, a middle-aged man drives through Tehran’s outskirts looking for someone willing to help him with a grave request.

Why watch it?

One of the most profound films ever made about the value of life, Kiarostami’s Taste of Cherry is a masterclass in restraint and quiet revelation.

Queen of the Sun (2010) – Streaming on DocPlay

Queen of the Sun. Image: DocPlay/Umbrella. 10 great films.

Director : Taggart Siegel

: Taggart Siegel Genre : Documentary

: Documentary Runtime: 83 mins

Synopsis: An international exploration of the global bee crisis, blending scientific insight with poetic storytelling about colony collapse disorder and the future of food.

Why watch it?

Queen of the Sun beautifully shot and (still) timely doco that will change how you view nature, agriculture, and our place within it.

Death in Brunswick (1991) – streaming on Beamafilm

Death in Brunswick. Image: Umbrella. 10 great films.

Director : John Ruane

: John Ruane Cast : Sam Neill, Zoe Carides, John Clarke

: Sam Neill, Zoe Carides, John Clarke Genre : Black comedy

: Black comedy Runtime: 109 mins

Synopsis: Set in inner-suburban Melbourne, this cult Australian black comedy follows a hapless chef whose life spirals out of control after a workplace mishap turns criminal.

Why watch it?

A local gem with a razor-sharp script and deadpan humour, Death in Brunswick blends noir with satire and features an unforgettable John Clarke performance.

The Farewell (2019) – streaming on Prime Video

The Farewell. Image: Madman Entertainment. 10 great films.

Director : Lulu Wang

: Lulu Wang Cast : Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Zhao Shuzhen

: Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Zhao Shuzhen Genre : Comedy, Drama

: Comedy, Drama Runtime: 100 mins

Synopsis: A Chinese-American family returns to China under the guise of a wedding to say goodbye to their matriarch, who doesn’t know she’s terminally ill.

Why watch it?

A beautiful balance of comedy and melancholy, The Farewell is a deeply personal film about cultural disconnect, family loyalty, and love unspoken.

Suspiria (1977) – streaming on Brollie and Hoopla

Suspiria. Image: Umbrella. 10 great films.

Director : Dario Argento

: Dario Argento Cast : Jessica Harper, Stefania Casini, Joan Bennett

: Jessica Harper, Stefania Casini, Joan Bennett Genre : Horror

: Horror Runtime: 99 mins

Synopsis: An American ballet student arrives at a prestigious German academy only to uncover a supernatural conspiracy lurking beneath the surface.

Why watch it?

Argento’s giallo masterpiece is a sensory overload of colour, sound, and stylised terror that remains influential nearly five decades later.

Senses of Cinema (2022) – streaming on DocPlay and Beamafilm

Senses of Cinema. Image: Antidote Films. 10 great films.

Director : Tom Zubrycki, John Hughes

: Tom Zubrycki, John Hughes Genre : Documentary

: Documentary Runtime: 90 mins

Synopsis: As notions of civil rights transformed across the world, so was the screen landscape reformed by the ascension of grassroots film movements seeking to challenge the mainstream. Some aspired to push form to its limit; others worked to destabilise what they saw as a homogenous industry, or to provoke questions around gender, sexuality, migration and race.

Why watch it?

A must-see for cinephiles, this doco celebrates Australia’s rich culture of film co-ops and lets people in on a lesser-known part of local cinema history.

