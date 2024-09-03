Australian Screen Music Awards launch three new categories for 2024



The Screen Music Awards, will return to the Forum Melbourne on Tuesday 29 October to shine a spotlight on the unseen champions of music composition in film, television and games/interactive media.

The awards, held by music rights organisation APRA AMCOS, and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC), feature 16 categories including compositions for documentaries, short films, advertising, children’s programming and feature film scores.

This year, there are three brand new categories to reflect the growing screen music genre:

Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media will ‘recognise the artistic excellence, impact and commercial success of game composers’.

The Emerging Screen Composer of the Year award is ‘the perfect counterbalance to the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen honour, ‘designed to discover, support and accelerate the careers of promising screen music creators’.

Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television will recognise the ‘unique musical requirements of unscripted reality TV, factual entertainment programs and lifestyle programs’.

The Best Music for a Television Series category has also been expanded into two distinct awards to better represent their unique differences: Best Music for a Television Comedy and Best Music for a Television Drama.

Dale Cornelius, President of AGSC, said: ‘These new award categories are a vital addition to the Screen Music Awards, acknowledging our industry’s full spectrum of talent by shining a well-deserved spotlight on the diverse range of work by composers contributing to Australia’s vibrant screen landscape.’

The APRA Board of Directors will determine the recipient of the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award, an honour that recognises an outstanding contribution to the film and television industry including, but not limited to, producers/directors, philanthropists, educators, music supervisors and event producers that provide promotion, opportunities and education for Australian screen composers. Previous recipients of the award include Martin Armiger, Nerida Tyson-Chew, Robert Connolly and Nigel Westlake.

Returning to host the Screen Music Awards this year is comedian, actor, writer and improviser, Susie Youssef. A regular co-host and correspondent on Channel Ten’s The Project and The Sunday Project, Youseff has written, performed and produced comedy for stage, radio and television in Australia and around the world.

Back on board as Musical Director is Erkki Veltheim, who will lead a live orchestra, bringing selections of works from the screen to life. This year’s musical performances promise to be a highlight, showcasing the incredible talent and creativity of our screen composers.

Nominees in the following categories for the 2024 Screen Music Awards will be announced in late September:

Best Music for an Advertisement

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Best Music for a Documentary

Best Music for a Short Film

Best Music for a Television Comedy

Best Music for a Television Drama

Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series

Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media

Best Opening Title Television Theme

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Best Soundtrack Album

Feature Film Score of the Year

Emerging Screen Composer of the Year

Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

The 2024 Screen Music Awards will be held on 29 October at The Forum, Melbourne.