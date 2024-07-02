Apple TV announces The Dispatcher: Australian thriller series

Apple TV+ has announced the production of a new Australian thriller series The Dispatcher, starring Patrick Brammall.

Brammall was most recently seen in dramedy series Colin From Accounts, for which he won a Gotham Award.

Acclaimed writer Kris Mrksa has adapted The Dispatcher into a series from Ryan David Jahn’s novel of the same name. The original book is set in East Texas, and follows police dispatcher Ian Hunt on a hunt for his missing daughter that brings him across the country to California.

The official synopsis for the new series – which is presumably set in Australia – is as follows:

‘Police detective Ian Hunt’s life fell apart ten years ago when his young daughter Maggie disappeared without a trace. Now working as a police dispatcher, the only thing that has kept him going is his implacable refusal to accept that she might be gone forever. When he receives a distress call from a young girl he is certain is Maggie, he will stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family, whatever the cost. ‘

The series will run for six episodes and is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta at 60Forty Films, with executive producers Kris Mrksa and Joanna Werner at Werner Film Productions.

A release date for The Dispatcher has yet to be confirmed by Apple TV+.