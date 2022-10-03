Antenna Documentary Film Festival 2022

The program of the 11th Antenna Documentary Film Festival has been announced today, to take place in cinemas across Sydney from 14–23 October 2022.

Over the course of ten days, Antenna will once again celebrate the best in documentary cinema from the past year, with 52 of the most creative and thought-provoking documentaries from Australia and the world.

‘I am very proud of this lineup as a whole,’ said Festival Director David Rokach. ‘Each documentary is imaginative, cinematic and provocative and I believe together they demonstrate the endless potential of documentary cinema in the hands of a great filmmaker.’

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Opening the festival is the Australian Premiere of Retrograde by Academy Award nominated director Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land, City of Ghosts), which just had its world premiere at Telluride Film Festival. The film follows the last months of the 20-year war in Afghanistan, capturing the turmoil as American troops pull out. A heart-wrenching look at the aftermath of the controversial end to the ‘forever war.’

Read: Stan announces four new Australian documentaries for 2023

Retrospectives and talks

Antenna will also host a range of special events. In collaboration with the National Film & Sound Archive, the festival will hold a retrospective for the American filmmaker Les Blank. A curated selection of four features and three shorts from throughout his career is designed to take audiences on a journey around the world to imbibe the everyday wisdom of artists, cooks, dancers, and musicians – individuals who subtly instruct us in the cathartic powers of cultural rituals.

2022 sadly saw the passing of one of Australia’s greatest documentary filmmakers, Carolyn Strachan. In collaboration with OzDox, Antenna will be holding a special screening in her memory of Two Laws, a landmark in Australian cinema.

Away from the cinema, Antenna DocTalk – a day of industry talks and masterclasses – will once again take place at the Powerhouse Museum with talks from a range of leading international and Australian industry figures and will address questions such as: how a streaming-dominated landscape has impacted feature docs, and whether deep-fake technology can make its way into mainstream cinema.

Read: Senses of Cinema film review: Australia’s history on screen

Highlights

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

McEnroe (Barney Douglas / US). Featuring never-before-seen footage and told by the man himself, McEnroe recalls the epic career of one of the most explosive sporting icons of all time, whose internal conflict drove him to the very top, and very nearly broke him too.

Outside (Olha Zhurba / Ukraine). As a 13-year-old boy, he became the poster boy of the Ukrainian revolution. Now Roma is back on the streets with nothing in his pocket but a lighter and a knife. As Roma faces adulthood, can he get his life together before it’s too late?

Age of Rage – The Australian Punk Rock Revolution (Jennifer Ross / Australia). In 1970s Australia, radical punk musicians pushed the status quo as they battled the harsh realities of housing, police, drugs and grief. A raucous tour into an unfiltered subculture; like punk itself, this film is a force to be reckoned with.

Juanita Nielsen Now (Zanny Begg / Australia). Bringing together actors, performers, activists, strippers, sex workers and beekeepers, artist and filmmaker Zanny Begg explores the unsolved murder of Sydney anti-development campaigner and glamorous style icon Juanita Nielsen in 1975.

Blue Island (Chan Tze-woon / Hongkong). An elegiac corollary to fiery documentaries that captured Hong Kong’s recent protest movement and ensuing crackdown, this Hot Doc winner looks at the state of the region in the wake of the 2020 national security law a time when many pro-democracy protestors have either fled into exile or are sitting in custody.

Namarali (Tim Mummery / Australia). Namarali charts artist Donny (Yorna) Woolagoodja’s quest to rekindle deep connections with his traditional ancestral culture. Part lament for things lost, part road map for future cultural rebirth, Namarali is a film that shows us a radical gesture of cultural reclamation and along the way takes us into a world that is rarely seen.

Read: Ticketyboo: Renee Brack on her Alzheimer’s film about her dad

Riotsville (Sierra Pettengill / US). Welcome to Riotsville, a fictional town built by the US military in the 1960s as a training ground to equip troops against future civil disobedience. In her phenomenal and purely archival collage of absurd, ridiculous and terrifying clips from the military’s own archives and from public TV, filmmaker Sierra Pettengill explores the relationship between state and citizen and shows how the mechanisms of power end up reproducing the violence and unrest they were put in place to prevent.

Two Laws (Carolyn Strachan, Alessandro Cavadini / Australia). The concept of two laws, being colonial and Indigenous law, can also be spoken about as two ways of storytelling. This landmark documentary delves into what two laws stand for; two ways of being and two ways of perceiving. Made collaboratively by the Borroloola Tribal Council and filmmakers Carolyn Strachan and Alessandro Cavadini, it tells of an awful moment of police and judicial brutality in the 1930s in the Northern Territory. Some 40 years on from its original release, Two Laws remains a groundbreaking work of nonfiction cinema.

Tiger on the Rocks (Cathryn Vasseleu / Australia). In stunning landscapes across Australia where Thylacines once roamed, people from wide-ranging traditions share their experiences: Indigenous artists, rangers and custodians; biologists, bone hunters and archaeologists. Multiple insights combine to throw light on Australia’s most wanted animal.

The Antenna Documentary Film Festival runs from 14–23 October 2022. For more information and to purchase tickets, head to the Antenna Film Festival website.