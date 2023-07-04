News

 > Games > News

Among Us is getting an animated TV show

The upcoming series will take place on a space ship at the mercy of an alien shapeshifter.
4 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
among us game tv series

Television

Among Us. Image: InnerSloth

Share Icon

Popular online multiplayer game Among Us is getting an animated TV show adaptation from CBS Studios, per a new report from Variety. The series will reportedly follow the basic plot of the game, and feature a space ship at the mercy of a mysterious alien shapeshifter who intends to sabotage operations and kill each crew member in turn.

CBS Eye Animation Productions has teamed up with game developer Innersloth for the project, with work reportedly being overseen by executive producer Owen Dennis, the creator of Cartoon Network’s Infinity Train, and a former writer and storyboard artist on Regular Show.

Titmouse, the animation studio behind Big Mouth, The Legend of Vox Machina, and the cinematics of Hi-Fi Rush will animate the series, based on direction from Dennis, as well as Innersloth’s Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina of Titmouse will also executive produce.

Read: Cult of the Lamb studio in talks for animated adaptation

According to Variety, no streamers or networks have been courted yet, although negotiations are reportedly ongoing, amidst the current chaos of Hollywood.

To that end, Variety has confirmed Among Us will be produced under The Animation Guild, rather than the WGA – which is in the midst of an ongoing and highly public strike for better pay and working conditions. Many writers working on animated shows are not currently included in this strike action.

For now, further details about the Among Us TV remain cloudy. As one of the most popular online multiplayer games, with a sustained and passionate fanbase, it’s likely there’ll be great interest in the show. CBS Studios will have more to say as production ramps up, and a vision for the series crystallises.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Features Opinions & Analysis Reviews Streaming
More

Deadloch flips the Nordic Noir crime genre on its arse and makes it funny

Everyone is a suspect in this female-centric Tasmanian community – and it just couldn't get any better.

The Conversation
Opinions & Analysis

What to watch: I'm A Virgo on Prime

There's plenty of new stuff to watch this month, but if I were you I'd move I'm A Virgo to…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Disney+, Prime, Apple TV+ and more

Robots, Wham!, Duck and Goose and The Horror of Dolores Roach are all new to streaming this week.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Cheat sheet: The Lost City of Melbourne

Everything you need to know before watching Gus Berger's documentary, in less than 60 seconds.

ScreenHub staff
Features

Cheat sheet: WHAM! on Netflix

Everything you need to know about the new Netflix documentary in less than 30 seconds.

ScreenHub staff
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login