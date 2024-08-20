Adelaide Film Festival 2024: first six films announced

The Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) has confirmed the first six films of its program – with the new Richard Roxburgh film The Correspondent headlining the fest.

Directed by Kriv Stenders, The Correspondent stars Roxburgh as Peter Greste, the Australian war correspondent who was imprisoned in Cairo, Egypt, in 2013 while working for Al Jazeera.

The director and stars will all be in attendance for the festival.

‘We are thrilled to announce additional films in the 2024 program, showcasing exciting new voices from Cannes to homegrown Australian features and documentaries, including the AFFIF-supported Songs Inside,’ said Mat Kesting, AFF’s CEO & Creative Director.

‘The musical presentation at the Songs Inside screening promises to be a highlight. We’re eagerly anticipating the full program release on September 17′.

Here’s the lowdown on the six feature films selected for AFF so far:

The Correspondent (Opening Night Gala)

Director: Kriv Stenders

Country: Australia

‘Based on true events, The Correspondent chronicles journalist Peter Greste’s harrowing experience in Cairo at the height of Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s military takeover. Unbeknownst to Greste, Sisi harbored deep animosity towards Al Jazeera, setting the stage for a nightmare that ensued from the moment Greste landed in Egypt. The film portrays his chilling descent into what became a war on truth, highlighting the vital and often dangerous role of journalism.’ – AFF

All We Imagine As Light

Director: Payal Kapadia

Country: India

‘In Mumbai, Nurse Prabha’s routine is troubled when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a spot in the city to be intimate with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to find a space for their desires to manifest.’

Blitz

Director: Steve McQueen

Country: USA/UK

‘Blitz follows the journey of George (Elliott Heffernan), a 9-year-old boy in World War II London whose mother Rita (Saoirse Ronan) sends him to safety in the English countryside. George, determined to return home to his mom and his grandfather Gerald (Paul Weller) in East London, embarks on an adventure, only to find himself in immense peril, while a distraught Rita searches for her missing son.’

Nightbitch

Director: Marielle Heller

Country: USA

‘An artist who pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mum seeks a new chapter in her life and encounters just that, when her nightly routine takes a surreal turn and her maternal instincts begin to manifest in canine form.’

Songs Inside

Director: Shalom Almond

Country: Australia

Songs Inside is ‘the first feature film by Shalom Almond, known for her television work such as Prisoners and Pups, which captivated audiences at AFF in 2015. Songs Inside features South Australia’s cherished First Nations singer-songwriter Nancy Bates, who leads a transformative music program within a prison, culminating in a performance in collaboration with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra (ASO). The premiere will be marked by a live musical performance featuring members of the ASO, Nancy Bates, and the prison group Songbirds, promising a powerful and moving experience.’ – AFF

We Bury The Dead

Director: Zak Hilditch

Country: Australia/USA

‘Set in the aftermath of a disastrous military experiment that decimates Tasmania, this apocalyptic thriller stars Daisy Ridley (of Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens) as Ava, a woman on a desperate quest to find her husband amidst the chaos. As Ava joins a “body retrieval unit,” she faces a terrifying twist when the corpses she’s tasked with burying start to reanimate. Ridley’s portrayal promises to bring emotional depth to this chilling narrative.’ – AFF

The Adelaide Film Festival begins Wednesday 23 October and runs until 3 November. Find out more at adelaidefilmfestival.org