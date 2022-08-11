ACMI appoints Seb Chan as new Director and CEO

ACMI Board President Janet Matton AM has announced the appointment of the organisation’s Chief Experience Officer, Seb Chan, to the role of Director & CEO, following a global search for an inspirational leader who will continue to evolve Australia’s national museum of screen culture, after its 40-million-dollar renewal and transformation into a multiplatform museum.

‘The ACMI Board has enormous confidence and enthusiasm in appointing Seb Chan to the role of Director & CEO of ACMI,’ Matton said. ‘Despite healthy competition for this pivotal leadership position, Seb impressed us with his vision for the museum’s ongoing sustainability and his track record in delivering outstanding creative direction and partnerships during his seven years as ACMI’s Chief Experience Officer and trailblazing work for international museums.’

Relocating from New York in 2015, Seb was appointed to ACMI’s newly created role of Chief Experience Officer, signalling a pioneering approach to engagement in the Australian museum sector. The role saw Seb take responsibility for the museum’s Experience & Engagement division, guiding teams across visitor experience, marketing, brand and communication design, digital products and technology, plus the museum’s collections, including digitisation and preservation of videogames and interactive art.

Playing a leading role in the award-winning experience design and technology that underpinned ACMI’s renewal, Seb was a driving force behind The Lens, a take-home home device that allows visitors to digitally collect artworks and objects. He also created and heads up ACMI’s CEO Digital Mentoring Program (2021- ongoing), working with leaders across the Australian creative industries to foster their knowledge and understanding of strategic technology.

Chan said: ‘It’s a huge honour to be appointed to ACMI’s top job to build upon the incredible work of former Director & CEO Katrina Sedgwick AM. Working with the Victorian Government, our state’s broader cultural ecosystem and the museum’s remarkable team, I look forward to consolidating ACMI.”

Prior to ACMI, Seb led the digital renewal and transformation of the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York (2011–15) and the Powerhouse Museum’s pioneering work in open access, mass collaboration and digital experience in the 2000s. Internationally known as a cultural sector innovator, Seb’s work has received a range of international awards across the museum, design and media fields.

Victorian Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos said: ‘ACMI is one of our most innovative, forward-thinking cultural institutions, and Seb is a groundbreaker and leader who brings great vision, imagination, and a deep commitment to making cultural experiences accessible and inclusive for all.’