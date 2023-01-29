News

AACTA Awards move to the Gold Coast

The annual screen awards will move from Sydney to the Gold Coast for the next three years, as of the 2024 ceremony.
30 Jan 2023
ScreenHub staff

Elvis was the big winner at the 2022 AACTA awards. Image: Warner Bros.

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTA Awards) and AACTA Industry Awards, along with AACTA ScreenFest, will relocate from Sydney to Queensland’s Gold Coast next year. The announcement was made on the weekend by President of the Australian Academy of Cinema & Television Arts (AACTA) Russell Crowe, the Queensland Government, and Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate.

The Gold Coast is considered one of the most prolific screen production centres in the Southern Hemisphere, with world-class studios and production facilities, and a vast local network of skilled technicians and crews.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland continued to stamp its authority as a global screen heavyweight.

‘I am delighted to announce our deal with the Australian Film Institute to bring the AACTAs to the Gold Coast for the next three years,’ Ms Palaszczuk said. ‘Our screen industry keeps going from strength to strength as we build our international reputation as the place to film world-class cinema and television content.

‘It is home to the iconic Village Roadshow Studios and hosts flagship industry events such as SCREEN FOREVER, Australian International Movie Convention, which will return in 2023, and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

‘There is also a constant flow of high-profile productions including Baz Lurhmann’s award-winning Elvis, Ron Howard’s acclaimed Thirteen Lives, the forthcoming Disney+ series Nautilus and feature film Land of Bad, starring AACTA President Russell Crowe.’

The AACTA Awards will next be held in February 2024 during international awards season, alongside the Oscars & BAFTAs. With its global media coverage attracting over 26.6 billion views in the past year, the AACTA Awards are uniquely positioned in the international market. Achieving significant profile recently has been Baz Luhrmann’s Queensland production Elvis – which won 11 AACTA Awards, including Best Film and Best Direction in Film presented by Filmology Finance and earned 9 BAFTA and 8 Oscar nominations – and multi-AACTA Award recipient The Stranger, each making global headlines and positioning among key contenders in international awards races.

Russell Crowe, President of the Australian Academy (AACTA), said: ‘In acknowledgement of Queensland’s growing importance of film and television production in this country, it has been decided by the Board of the Australian Film Institute and AACTA and with the generous cooperation of the Queensland Government for the next three years we’ll be shifting from Sydney and hosting the AACTA Awards here on the Gold Coast.’

‘The Australian Film Institute (AFI) and more recently The Australian Academy (AACTA) have provided the platform that has seen this country’s contributions to the global film industry just keep growing and making household names out of directors, designers, cinematographers, post-production houses, visual effect artists, writers, producers, and of course, actors.

‘We’re looking forward to broadcasting a memorable show and showcasing the Gold Coast and the Great state of Queensland.’

