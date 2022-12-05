AACTA Industry Awards winners: full 2022 list

This year’s AACTA Industry Awards returned as an in-person event at The Hordern, in Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter. Hosted by Rove McManus, the event honoured Australia’s best screen craft practitioners.

Some 31 awards were presented by legends of the Australian screen industry including Leah Purcell, Jack Thompson, Don McAlpine and other Australian icons, recognising industry craft excellence across film, television, documentary, short film, and digital.

Mystery Road: Origin picked up four AACTA Awards across the Television categories including the AACTA Award for Direction in a Drama or Comedy. Bluey won the AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program for the 4th year, and River won the AACTA Award for Best Documentary, following the AACTA Award winning success of the prequel Mountain.



Elvis was the big winner on the night, picking up 7 AACTA Awards across the Film categories. 2022 Longford Lyell Award recipient, Catherine Martin won the AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Film and Best Production Design in Film alongside her talented team. Martin will be honoured for her outstanding career during Wednesday’s AACTA Awards Ceremony.

The Winners

Film

Best Sound in Film: David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller; Elvis.

Best Original Score in Film: Cezary Skubiszewski; Falling For Figaro.

Best VFX or Animation: Warner Bros. Pictures; Elvis.

Best Editing in Film: Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond; Elvis.

Best Cinematography in Film: Mandy Walker; Elvis.

Best Costume Design in Film: Catherine Martin, Elvis.

Best Production Design in Film: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy and Beverley Dunn; Elvis.

Best Screenplay in Film: Thomas M. Wright; The Stranger.

Best Documentary: River.

Best Sound in a Documentary: Jeremy Ashton, Ric Curtain and Xoe Baird; Facing Monsters.

Best Original Score in a Documentary: Richard Tognetti, William Barton and Piers Burbrook de Vere; River.

Best Editing in a Documentary: Shannon Swan; We Were Once Kids.

Best Cinematography in a Documentary: Rick Rifici; Facing Monsters.

Best Short Film: Finding Jedda.

Best Indie Film: A Stitch in Time.

Best Hair and Makeup: Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Jason Baird; Elvis.

Television, streaming and digital series

Best Direction in Drama or Comedy: Dylan River; Mystery Road Origin.

Best Casting: The Twelve.

Best Lifestyle Program: Gardening Australia

Best Documentary or Factual Program: Miriam Margoyles; Australia Unmasked.

Best Children’s Program: Bluey.

Best Stand-Up Special: Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy.

Best Screenplay in Television

Best Direction in Nonfiction Television: Kirk Docker; You Can’t Ask That.

Best Cinematography in Television: Tyson Perkins; Mystery Road Origin.

Best Costume Design in Television: Rita Carmody; Heartbreak High.

Best Editing in Television: Nicholas Holmes, Mystery Road Origin.

Best Production Design in Television: Scott Bird; The Tourist.

Best Original Score in Television: Bryony Marks; Savage River.

Best Sound in Television: Luke Mynott, Wes Chew, Trevor Hope and David Barfield; Mystery Road Origin.

Best Digital Series or Channel: A Beginner’s Guide to Grief

Best Digital Short Video: Doctor Karl’s Daddy Long Legs.