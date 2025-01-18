AACTA: Adam Elliot, Danny & Michael Philippou and Damon Herriman added to festival lineup

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has unveiled an expanded lineup for the 2025 AACTA Festival, set to take place from 5-9 February at the Home of the Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast.

The festival will feature over 100 events, including exclusive premieres, outdoor screenings, masterclasses, workshops, live music, comedy performances, and the AACTA Screen Careers Expo presented by Essential Screen Skills.

Newly announced participants include filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou (Talk to Me), musical group ONEFOUR, actors Damon Herriman (The Bikeriders, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Kate Mulvany (Elvis, Better Man), Teresa Palmer (The Fall Guy), Jack Thompson (Wake in Fright, Australia), producer Matt Carroll, Academy Award-winning animator Adam Elliott, and producer Bruna Papandrea.

Rising stars Lee Tiger Halley (Boy Swallows Universe) and Alyla Browne (Furiosa) will come together for an exclusive Actor on Actor session. The conversation will focus on behind-the-scenes stories and personal insights from their roles in some of Australia’s most celebrated productions of the year.

Double-AACTA nominees in 2025, Kate Mulvany (Better Man, How to Make Gravy, The Twelve) and Damon Herriman (Better Man, How to Make Gravy, Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood) will delve into their craft, career journeys, and experiences across acclaimed productions; while Adam Elliot will deep dive into his latest project, Memoir of a Snail, alongside producer Liz Kearney.

UK producer Jo Sargent (Absolutely Fabulous) and leading Australian producer Todd Fellman (The Portable Door, Jungle, Bait 3D) will lead a discussion on the creative, financial, and cultural complexities of international co-productions, and discuss their latest collaboration on Fing!, a family-friendly adaptation of David Walliams’ book, set for production in Queensland.

Renowned US film producers Brad Fuller and Andrew Form (A Quiet Place, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) will reveal the secrets behind creating some of Hollywood’s biggest movies. In their exclusive session, Fuller and Form will discuss their approach to producing major blockbuster films, including their upcoming project, Anaconda, currently being filmed in Queensland and starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd.

BINGE Original production The Last Anniversary marks the first time a Liane Moriarty novel has been set and shot in Australia. Lead actor Teresa Palmer, producer Bruna Papandrea, writer Samantha Strauss, director John Polson and Head of Scripted, Foxtel Group, Lana Greenhalgh, will discuss adapting such a powerful novel for the screen at the festival.

Festival-goers can also learn more about BINGE series House of the Dragon, via a panel featuring the Emmy and BAFTA-nominated VFX Producer/Supervisor Thomas Horton. Discover how dragons take flight and colossal battles erupt as he unveils the visual effects that bring the realm to life. From behind-the-scenes stories to technical wizardry, Horton will beam in from the UK to share the creative challenges of transforming George R.R. Martin’s iconic fantasy world into on-screen spectacle.

And don’t miss the talk about upcoming Netflix limited series Apple Cider Vinegar, a drama about one of the world’s first wellness influencers. Featuring creator Samantha Strauss, director Jeffrey Walker, See-Saw Films’ Liz Watts, and Netflix ANZ’s Que Minh Luu, the panel will explore how Australian stories remain uniquely local while resonating with global audiences.

Elsewhere, you can hear from Sophie Monk, Dan Ewing, and directors Lav Bodnaruk and Mike Mier as they provide a sneak peek of Zombie Plane, an ‘outrageous adventure’ film blending suspense, comedy, and high-altitude thrills.

And for those wanting to be a part of history, AACTA will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Sunday Too Far Away with a special screening introduced by legendary actor and acclaimed producer Matt Carroll.

The festival will also host a free outdoor screening of Wicked: Part One on the HOTA Outdoor Stage, encouraging attendees to dress as their favorite characters.

‘We’re incredibly proud to host the second year of the AACTA Festival right in the heart of the Australian screen industry on the Gold Coast, Queensland. The festival serves as your gateway to the best in film, TV, and digital content, providing exciting opportunities to gain behind-the-scenes insights, interact with the stars, and celebrate the creativity that defines our industry and captivates audiences worldwide.’ said the Director of Programming and International Engagement AACTA, Sam Buckland.

The AACTA Awards Ceremony is scheduled for 7 February 2025, and will be broadcast in Australia on Channel Ten at 7:30 pm AEDT.

For more information on the festival program and ticket sales, visit the official AACTA Festival website.

