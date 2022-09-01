News

 > All Screen > News

2022 SPA Awards – call for entries

The eligibility period for the screen awards has been extended and encompasses 01 July 2021 to 31 December 2022. 
1 Sep 2022
ScreenHub staff

All Screen

Image supplied.

Share Icon

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has announced a call for entries for the 2022 SPA Awardsa celebration of creativity and storytelling within the Australian screen production industry. Winners from each category will be announced in person at the 2022 SPA Awards ceremony on the final night of SCREEN FOREVER 37 (3-5 May 2023) to be held on the Gold Coast, Queensland.
 
The Awards honour industry contributions and are the only awards voted solely by production businesses whose work drives the industry. With the awards ceremony scheduled for May 2023, the eligibility period has been extended and encompasses 01 July 2021 to 31 December 2022. 

The Awards are peer-voted and aim to capture the full scope of screen production and producers involved from across Australia. Since the inaugural Awards in 2000, many of Australia’s most iconic producers have received accolades, awarding the industry the opportunity to celebrate the successes of producers and production businesses who have gone to great lengths in taking Australian stories to the world.   

The 2022 Entry & Category Guidelines include nomination eligibility information for each of the nineteen categories and all other SPA Awards details.

PRODUCTION AWARDS CATEGORIES

SERIES:

  • Animated Production of the Year.
  • Children’s Production of the Year (excluding Animation).
  • Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year.
  • Documentary Series Production of the Year.
  • Drama Series Production of the Year.
  • Entertainment Production of the Year.
  • Online Series Production of the Year.
  • Reality Series Production of the Year.
  • Telemovie or Miniseries Production of the Year.

FEATURE:

  • Feature Documentary Production of the Year.
  • Feature Film Production of the Year.

INTERACTIVE AND GAMING:

  • Games, XR and Immersive Media Production of the Year.

SHORT FILM:

  • Short Film Production of the Year.

BUSINESS AWARDS:

  • Services and Facilities Business of the Year.
  • Breakthrough Business of the Year.
  • Media Super Production Business of the Year.
  • Screen Business Export Award.

INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTION AWARDS:

  • Commissioner of the Year.
  • Lifetime Achievement Award.

For further information visit the 2022 SPA Awards website.

Related News

All Arts All Screen Career Advice News
More
News

Daizy Gedeon only Australian filmmaker among 100 'Successful Women in Business'

The award acknowledged the groundbreaking success of Gedeon's documentary Enough! Lebanon’s Darkest Hour.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Screen Warriors recruits veterans for film & TV development

Defence force veterans can retrain in film & TV rolesas part of a new program delivered by AFTRS and the…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Australians in Film: Untapped development lab recipients

Untapped is a professional development program for up and coming Australian screen talent.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Screen Producers Australia calls for an 'urgent re-set of industry policy'

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner wants to see global streaming platforms invest 20% of their subscriber revenue in new Australian stories.

Cody Smith
Career Advice

How to nail a video interview

Interviews are nerve-wracking, especially if this is your first time doing one over video call! Keep calm and read our…

Silvi Vann-Wall

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login