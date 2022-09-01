2022 SPA Awards – call for entries

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has announced a call for entries for the 2022 SPA Awards, a celebration of creativity and storytelling within the Australian screen production industry. Winners from each category will be announced in person at the 2022 SPA Awards ceremony on the final night of SCREEN FOREVER 37 (3-5 May 2023) to be held on the Gold Coast, Queensland.



The Awards honour industry contributions and are the only awards voted solely by production businesses whose work drives the industry. With the awards ceremony scheduled for May 2023, the eligibility period has been extended and encompasses 01 July 2021 to 31 December 2022.

The Awards are peer-voted and aim to capture the full scope of screen production and producers involved from across Australia. Since the inaugural Awards in 2000, many of Australia’s most iconic producers have received accolades, awarding the industry the opportunity to celebrate the successes of producers and production businesses who have gone to great lengths in taking Australian stories to the world.

The 2022 Entry & Category Guidelines include nomination eligibility information for each of the nineteen categories and all other SPA Awards details.

PRODUCTION AWARDS CATEGORIES

SERIES:

Animated Production of the Year.

Children’s Production of the Year (excluding Animation).

Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year.

Documentary Series Production of the Year.

Drama Series Production of the Year.

Entertainment Production of the Year.

Online Series Production of the Year.

Reality Series Production of the Year.

Telemovie or Miniseries Production of the Year.

FEATURE:

Feature Documentary Production of the Year.

Feature Film Production of the Year.

INTERACTIVE AND GAMING:

Games, XR and Immersive Media Production of the Year.

SHORT FILM:

Short Film Production of the Year.

BUSINESS AWARDS:

Services and Facilities Business of the Year.

Breakthrough Business of the Year.

Media Super Production Business of the Year.

Screen Business Export Award.

INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTION AWARDS:

Commissioner of the Year.

Lifetime Achievement Award.

For further information visit the 2022 SPA Awards website.