1978: new musical film based on the birth of Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

1978 will bring the story of the first Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Sydney to life, with singing and dancing to boot.
27 Feb 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Bronte Pictures has announced the development of a new musical feature film titled 1978, written by renowned screenwriter Pete McTighe. The film takes inspiration from the birth of Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and reimagines its key moments in musical form, promising a big screen experience for audiences.

The story is set in Kings Cross and follows the lead up to the first Mardi Gras parade – exploring the community response, the infamous riots, and the internal conflict within the LGBTQIA+ community. At its heart, 1978 is ‘a coming-of-age love story’, set against the backdrop of a major civil rights milestone.

McTighe, a writer and executive producer, is best known for his work on Doctor Who, A Discovery of Witches, and The Rising.

Who are the 78ers?

The 78ers are a prominent group of LGBTQIA+ activists who made history by participating in the inaugural Sydney Mardi Gras on 24 June 1978, and continued to fight against police brutality and arrests in the aftermath of the event.

In 1997, a select group of individuals who took part in the original 1978 festivities collaborated to organize the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sydney Mardi Gras parade in 1998. Dubbed the 78ers, this group has taken charge of leading the annual Mardi Gras parade ever since, becoming a symbol of resilience and empowerment for the community.

Read: Mardi Gras Film Festival program reveal: Queer Screen turns 30

A lover letter to Australia’s LGBTQIA+ history

Managing Director of Bronte Pictures, Blake Northfield, shared his excitement for 1978, saying, ‘This film has been in the works for quite some time. It’s something so special, and a film we are so proud to be producing.’ He also praised McTighe’s screenplay, calling it ‘incredibly moving’ and a privilege to work on.

McTighe expressed his enthusiasm for the project, calling it a ‘love letter’ to a turbulent time in Australia’s political history. He added, ‘It’s a story of romance born amid the conflict, a message of hope and joy that we hope will resonate with audiences all across the world.’

1978 will start principal photography in early 2024, at locations in Australia. More information on additional key creatives will be announced in the second half of 2023.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

