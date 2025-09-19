The Road to Melbourne International Games Week 2025

Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) is right around the corner! In our new three-part video series, in partnership with Creative Victoria, we’re profiling the people shaping the local games industry, and highlighting some of the truly exciting events and speakers taking part in this year’s show.

Episode one features Ben Ee, Art Director at Melbourne’s Summerfall Studios, the team behind Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical and Malys. In a candid, podcast-style conversation, Ben opens up about the craft of world-building, his creative insecurities, and the power of community in the local games scene.

‘The most challenging part of my job is trying to make something worthy of these giants I’m working amongst,’ Ben told ScreenHub. ‘Everyone on the team is just so powerful and talented, that I better make [my own work] really nice and good.’

The conversation also dives into the importance of Melbourne International Games Week itself, and how it serves as a platform for game developers to learn more about their craft, and gather inspiration for what’s next.

For Ben, the annual event is more than a calendar highlight: ‘It really reinvigorates the game dev spirit. I’ve heard so many stories of people saying, “I don’t know if I want to keep on doing this,” and then they go to Games Week and leave saying, “Making games is awesome. I want to keep going.”‘

