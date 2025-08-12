News

 > Industry News

The Debt: Australian horror film greenlit under Film Lab: New Voices for 2026 debut

First Nations-led horror film The Debt is set to premiere at the 2026 Adelaide Film Festival.
12 Aug 2025 13:11
Silvi Vann-Wall
The Debt: L-R: Lilla Berry, Piri Eddy, Pearl Berry, Johanis Lyons-Reid. Image: Naomi Jellicoe.

Film

The Debt: L-R: Lilla Berry, Piri Eddy, Pearl Berry, Johanis Lyons-Reid. Image: Naomi Jellicoe.

Share Icon

South Australia’s flagship film development initiative, Film Lab: New Voices, has announced its third feature film: The Debt, a First Nations-led horror from South Australian creatives.

The Debt, directed by award-winning Malaysian-Australian filmmaker Johanis Lyons-Reid (The Loop, Emotion is Dead), is set to premiere at the 2026 Adelaide Film Festival.

Co-written by Yankunytjatjara writer Pearl Berry and Piri Eddy, directed by Johanis Lyons-Reid, and produced by Yankunytjatjara filmmaker Lilla Berry, The Debt follows two isolated characters, Anna and her 10-year-old ward, who are trapped in a deadly moral dilemma.

Alone on a secluded estate, Anna and her ward need to settle Anna’s debt to society. But for Anna this means an impossible choice: end her own life, or the life of the child.

Screen Australia’s Director of Narrative Content, Louise Gough, described the film as ‘a horror with visceral power that will have audiences here and around the world on the edge of their seats’.

Film Lab: New Voices is co-funded by the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), Screen Australia and Adelaide Film Festival (AFF). It mentors three South Australian filmmaking teams each year through a 12-month skills program to develop their first low-budget feature. One project is ultimately awarded $600,000 in screen production funding.

The Debt: L-R: Piri Eddy, Lilla Berry, Johanis Lyons-Reid, Pearl Berry. Image: Naomi Jellicoe.
The Debt: L-R: Piri Eddy, Lilla Berry, Johanis Lyons-Reid, Pearl Berry. Image: Naomi Jellicoe.

The Debt, Monolith, and Lesbian Space Princess

Since launching in 2021, the initiative has delivered two acclaimed features. The first, sci-fi horror flick Monolith (written by Lucy Campbell, directed by Matt Vesely and produced by Bettina Hamilton), premiered at Adelaide Film Festival 2022, before an international debut at SXSW 2023 and cinema releases in Australia and the US.

ScreenHub: Monolith review: a chilling Australian indie horror

The second, animated comedy Lesbian Space Princess (from writer/directors Emma Hough-Hobbs and Leela Varghese and producer Tom Phillips), debuted at Adelaide Film Festival 2024, winning the Audience Award for Feature Fiction.

In 2025, Lesbian Space Princess screened at Berlinale (where it won the Teddy Award for Best Feature) before taking the People’s Choice Award at Sydney Film Festival. UK-based Blue Finch Film now holds worldwide sales rights, while Umbrella Entertainment will release it locally on 11 September 2025. It’s also currently screening at MIFF.

ScreenHub: Lesbian Space Princess review: Australia’s Berlinale champion shines

Industry praise for The Debt

Arts Minister Andrea Michaels MP said: ‘It is incredibly exciting to see The Debt chosen as the third film from the Film Lab: New Voices program… both Monolith and Lesbian Space Princess received international acclaim, and I look forward to seeing The Debt once it’s released.’

SAFC CEO Kate Croser highlighted the project’s significance for emerging voices: ‘We are delighted that The Debt will capture the perspectives of young First Nations filmmakers – and sisters – Lilla and Pearl Berry. This program is all about discovering and launching the next wave of talented South Australian filmmakers.’

Adelaide Film Festival CEO Mat Kesting confirmed the world premiere for October 2026, adding: ‘The success of previous Film Lab projects… gives further evidence that investing in creative talent and locally developed IP through dedicated lab programs is an effective means of delivering impactful outcomes.’

In a joint statement, Berry, Eddy and Lyons-Reid said: ‘To be given the green light for our first feature is both incredibly exciting and humbling. We created Dinosaur Disco Films to craft stories that stand out and speak to our current moment … We can’t wait to share The Debt with audiences at next year’s Adelaide Film Festival and beyond.’

The Debt does not currently have a release date.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

Related News

The Naked Gun. Image: Paramount Pictures.
Reviews

The Naked Gun review: Neeson is no Nielsen – thank goodness

Liam Neeson and Akiva Schaffer revive The Naked Gun with fresh laughs and biting satire.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Juliette Danielle, Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero in The Room. Image: TPW/Wiseau Films.
Features

The Room's Greg Sestero: 5 questions with the author of The Disaster Artist

Greg Sestero discusses The Room's cult appeal, its Australian fans, and teases new projects.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! Image: Paramount Pictures.
Features

The Naked Gun, and 6 other films that were once TV shows (that we forgot about)

Discover famous movies like The Naked Gun and Mission: Impossible that started as TV shows.

Silvi Vann-Wall
War of the Worlds. Image: Prime Video/Universal Pictures.
Features

The War of the Worlds: 10 ill-fated films that got a big old zero on Rotten Tomatoes

These are the 10 worst-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes, including the new War of the Worlds.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Incorruptible, a film produced via the Short to Feature Fast Track Initiative.
Career Advice

Screen NSW’s Short to Feature Fast Track returns in 2025 with $75K for emerging filmmakers

Screen NSW's Short to Feature Fast Track has $75k and mentorships for emerging filmmakers.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login