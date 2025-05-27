New Wake in Fright development initiative has $30k ready for new horror scripts

More than 50 years after it first rattled audiences to their core, Wake in Fright is about to ignite a new era of Australian horror.

The Wake in Fright Trust, alongside Umbrella Entertainment, Sanctuary Pictures, and AACTA, has announced the launch of the Wake in Fright Development Initiative – a new funding program aimed at unearthing the next great Aussie horror or thriller film.

The initiative offers $30,000 in development funding and hands-on industry mentorship toward an original feature film script that will continue Australia’s legacy of edgy, genre-defying cinema.

Described as ‘a love letter to the nation’s enduring appetite for boundary-pushing storytelling’, the annual initiative is calling on screenwriters across the country to submit their most chilling, compelling concepts for a chance at getting developed.

Originally released in 1971, Wake in Fright was a landmark moment in Australian screen history. It’s nihilistic tone, bleak outback setting, and psychological intensity reshaped perceptions of what Aussie cinema could be.

Following its recent 4K restoration at Umbrella, the film has been rediscovered by a new generation of viewers, reaffirming its place as a foundational text in the nation’s horror-thriller canon.

Watch the Wake in Fright trailer below:

This new initiative seeks to channel that same spirit of innovation and unease. More than just a grant, Umbrella Entertainment, Sanctuary Pictures, and AACTA hope that this will be an invitation to step into the spotlight and become part of Australia’s next horror renaissance.

Applications open 1 July 2025, and eligibility is broad: the initiative is open to all Australian residents. The partners have also put a strong emphasis on inclusivity, actively encouraging applications from women, First Nations people, culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) individuals, Deaf and disabled practitioners, LGBTQIA+ creatives, and those based in regional or remote areas.

AU$25,000 of the funding will be allocated to the writer to complete a draft and a polish, and AU$5,000 set aside for a script editor to help refine the script.

Whether you’re a seasoned genre veteran or a fresh voice with a new nightmare to share, this is a chance to leave your mark on Australian horror history.

About the judges

The judging panel will consist of experienced creative producers, genre specialists and industry leaders. Full panel details will be announced by the trust closer to the application closing date. The judges are:

Annick Mahnert: Director of Programming, Fantastic Fest; Programmer Sitges Film Festival; Executive Director Frontieres

Jonah Rabb: Agent at WME, CAA Media Finance and Searchlight Pictures

and Mitch Stanley: CEO at No Coincidence Media

Funding timeline

July 1 – Open for Applications

Entrants are asked to submit a treatment (10 – 20 pages), a pathway to audience document (1 page), a development plan (1 page), and example(s) of previous work e.g. short film, TV series, or other writing samples. Please see resources section for further guidance on entry requirements.

August 12 – Applications Close

Applications are due by 5pm AEST, Tuesday August 12, 2025.

9 October 2025

Recipient Announced

About the Wake in Fright Trust

Established in 2008, the Wake in Fright Trust is an independent, not-for-profit collective that aims to honour and preserve the Wake in Fright feature film. The trust invests all received royalties from the film’s release back into the Australian film industry.

For more information, head to the AACTA website.