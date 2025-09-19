News

 > Games

Queensland’s Sbug Games announces silly physics game, Wirm

Wiggle your way through this tiny adventure.
19 Sep 2025 9:26
Leah J. Williams
wirm sbug games

Games

Image: Sbug Games

Share Icon

Sbug Games, the Queensland-based team behind Webbed and Isopod: A Webbed Spin-off, have announced a delightful new silly physics platformer following a tiny, wiggly worm. Aptly titled Wirm, this upcoming game brims with good vibes, in a time when we need them most.

As a little worm, you’ll spend your time in this game attempting to get from A to B, in a tiny adventure that takes you through the ground, across flowers and rocks, and along more complex pathways. You have an array of cool worm superpowers to help: a wobbly, wiggly little push that lets you strive forward, and the ability to eat things in your way, like dirt and food. By wiggling and eating your way through every obstacle, you’ll eventually get where you need to go.

Here’s the lovely little description from Sbug Games: ‘hello there i am a wirm / come with me and watch me squirm / i would eat through dirt all day / climb rock, find shell, that’s how we’ll play / bring your friends – they’ll be wirms too! / nice day for me and fun for you.’

I would fight and die to protect this little worm.

Wirm Announcement Trailer

What makes this upcoming game so compelling is its sense of innocence and glee. It uses a very simplistic art style that feels reminiscent of a kid’s drawing or picture book, evoking classic stories like The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The actual physics, and the way Wirm moves is also very simplistic, but hilarious, by design.

You’re this wiggly, squirmy thing in a big, wide world. Regardless of your size and meagre strength, you can take on anything. In Wirm, you’ll need to wield your size well, swinging around to cross gaps in your environment, but being mindful to protect Wirm, and ensure you make your journey as intended.

It’s all a bit Snake Pass, if you’re familiar, with challenges revolving around using your wiggles and squishes to chart various environmental puzzles. As an added twist to this adventure, it appears you can also play with a friend, for maximum joy and ultra-silly times.

For a pure blast of joy, you should keep your eyes on Wirm. Per Sbug, the game is targeting release in 2025, so it likely won’t be long before we see more.

Also on ScreenHub: PAX Aus 2025 schedule released, here’s all the highlights

PAX Aus 2025 is right around the corner, with just a few weeks to go before the annual event returns. Ahead of this grand opening, the PAX Aus team has released the full schedule for the show, locking in a range of panels, exhibits, and activations for keen attendees.

As usual, the show is stacked with talent, and that means you’ll need to be discerning about how you plan your days. It’s always a good idea to make time to wander the show floor and discover all the exhibits, but you should also make time to attend a panel or two, to learn more about the world of games and entertainment, or just to rest your feet for a while.

This year at PAX Aus 2025, you can expect major panels and talks from guests like Gavin Verhey, Principal Designer for Magic: The Gathering, as well as Rich Lambert, Elder Scrolls Online game director, comedian Ify Nwadiwe, actor Amelia Tyler, and so much more. You’ll want to browse the full list for yourself, but in the meantime, you can also check out the curated highlights from ScreenHub.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.
Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

Related News

pax aus 2025 survival guide
Features

PAX Aus 2025: Tips and tricks to make the most of your time

Come prepared, and those three days will fly by.

Leah J. Williams
cyberpunk 2077 gameplay multiplayer
Games

Cyberpunk 2077 sequel could involve multiplayer

A new job listing suggests CD Projekt Red is exploring multiplayer elements for the next Cyberpunk.

Leah J. Williams
klonoa empire of dreams nintendo switch online classics
Games

Nintendo Switch Online gets new GBA classics from Namco

Prepare to revisit Klonoa: Empire of Dreams and Mr. Driller 2.

Leah J. Williams
jackbox party pack 11 gameplay
Games

Jackbox Party Pack 11 sets October 2025 release date

The madness continues.

Leah J. Williams
pax aus 2025 schedule
Features

PAX Aus 2025 schedule released, here's all the highlights

It's time to mark your calendar.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login