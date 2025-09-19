Queensland’s Sbug Games announces silly physics game, Wirm

Sbug Games, the Queensland-based team behind Webbed and Isopod: A Webbed Spin-off, have announced a delightful new silly physics platformer following a tiny, wiggly worm. Aptly titled Wirm, this upcoming game brims with good vibes, in a time when we need them most.

As a little worm, you’ll spend your time in this game attempting to get from A to B, in a tiny adventure that takes you through the ground, across flowers and rocks, and along more complex pathways. You have an array of cool worm superpowers to help: a wobbly, wiggly little push that lets you strive forward, and the ability to eat things in your way, like dirt and food. By wiggling and eating your way through every obstacle, you’ll eventually get where you need to go.

Here’s the lovely little description from Sbug Games: ‘hello there i am a wirm / come with me and watch me squirm / i would eat through dirt all day / climb rock, find shell, that’s how we’ll play / bring your friends – they’ll be wirms too! / nice day for me and fun for you.’

I would fight and die to protect this little worm.

Wirm – Announcement Trailer

What makes this upcoming game so compelling is its sense of innocence and glee. It uses a very simplistic art style that feels reminiscent of a kid’s drawing or picture book, evoking classic stories like The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The actual physics, and the way Wirm moves is also very simplistic, but hilarious, by design.

You’re this wiggly, squirmy thing in a big, wide world. Regardless of your size and meagre strength, you can take on anything. In Wirm, you’ll need to wield your size well, swinging around to cross gaps in your environment, but being mindful to protect Wirm, and ensure you make your journey as intended.

It’s all a bit Snake Pass, if you’re familiar, with challenges revolving around using your wiggles and squishes to chart various environmental puzzles. As an added twist to this adventure, it appears you can also play with a friend, for maximum joy and ultra-silly times.

For a pure blast of joy, you should keep your eyes on Wirm. Per Sbug, the game is targeting release in 2025, so it likely won’t be long before we see more.

