Australian film distributor Umbrella expands into game publishing

Australian film distribution company Umbrella has announced an expansion into the world of video games, with the establishment of new publisher, Umbrella Gaming. As announced, this new arm is dedicated to supporting and releasing independent video games made within Australasia.

The first signing under the Umbrella Gaming banner is Pro Jank Footy from Powerbomb Games, which is a slapstick footy adaptation that pay homages to the beloved sport, while also lampooning it. As players attempt to score goals using their skills and/or ridiculous power-ups, they’ll be accompanied by narration from Aunty Donna‘s Broden Kelly.

Umbrella will be bringing Pro Jank Footy to PAX Aus and SXSW Sydney in 2025, ahead of its planned release for all major platforms in 2026.

‘When we set out to make Pro Jank Footy, we decided on two things,’ David Ashby, Powerbomb Games director said. ‘One, make a fun and chaotic retro throwback of Australian Rules Football. And two, keep the production an Australian story. Umbrella recognise the plethora of talent we have in this country, as we are one of many developers making weird and wonderful games that truly have appeal at home and abroad. We’re humbled to be their first.’

Umbrella will support the game’s release through a range of new services, including end-to-end distribution, PR, and marketing. As noted, this publishing wing signals a significant expansion for Umbrella, which was previously focussed on film distribution and local releases (including beautiful 4K Blu-Ray drops).

Read: Umbrella sheds ‘Entertainment’ in new rebrand, doubles down on ANZ content strategy

Umbrella plans to support bold, original games from Australasia

‘We’re stoked to launch Umbrella Gaming as a new home for bold, original games from Australia and New Zealand’s most creative minds,’ Ari Harrison, Umbrella General Manager said. ‘Just as Umbrella has championed independent film, we’re now bringing that same passion and experience to the world of indie games – backing distinctive voices, supporting end-to-end releases, and helping local stories reach global audiences.’

As well as announcing the acquisition of Pro Jank Footy, Umbrella has also confirmed the acquisition of two video game adaptations, as part of its push into the world of gaming. It’s set to distribute Exit 8, a Japanese thriller film based on a viral horror game where players are trapped in an endless dungeon, as well as Return to Silent Hill, the ultra-intriguing adaptation of Konami’s Silent Hill 2, starring Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson.

Those keen to get their next glimpses at what Umbrella has in the works won’t have to wait long. As announced, it will have a presence at both PAX Australia and SXSW Sydney in October this year. Stay tuned for much more from Umbrella in the coming months, as it announces its next steps.

Also on ScreenHub: Return to Silent Hill film set for release in January 2026



Return to Silent Hill, the Cineverse-produced adaptation of Konami’s Silent Hill 2, is officially set to arrive in cinemas on 23 January 2026. It’s the first major Silent Hill adaptation in over a decade, with the last film, Revelation, arriving way back in 2012, to decidedly negative reviews.



The franchise hasn’t had much luck at the box office, with both major features being rejected by fans and newcomers alike. That’s despite the video game franchise being highly regarded for its cinematic, horrific atmosphere and storytelling. For whatever reason, the games have never been translated well, with various writers and directors misunderstanding the unique world and horror of the adventures.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.