Experimental game showcase Tangents returns to Melbourne on 30 July

Serenade Games has announced the return of its Tangents game showcase on 30 July 2025, with this set to spotlight a range of experimental games from across Australia. It’ll take place as a ‘pre-show’ for Freeplay week in Melbourne, Victoria, and is open for anyone looking to explore weird, wonderful, and experimental game creations.

‘The idea behind Tangents is to help foster connections between the various game making scenes across Australia and cultivate a greater sense of community across the country,’ the Serenade team said on Keik. ‘We hope to see you there, and can’t wait to show you all these awesome games and artists!’

As announced, there will be six games spotlighted in this upcoming showcase, two from New South Wales, two from Queensland, and two from South Australia.

These are:

Nonolith (JustCamH) – ‘You have been imprisoned in the NONOLITH; an impossible structure filled with secrets. Copy and paste blocks to build stairs, bridges and more. As you explore, you will discover incredible tricks that redefine what is and has always been possible.’



A.R.P.G. Collection (Zero Point Games) – A collection of three classic RPGMAKER2003 games in new and improved forms: Norman Jones Selling Extravaganza [Employee Of The Month Edition], Professor Frippel’s Special Invention Show – PEER REVIEWED, Miodesopsia.

HyperRouter (Piers) – ‘A bizarre, first-person, early-internet dreamscape.’

I thought You would write (Tex Barnes) – ‘Wander the beach, taking photos and writing messages for the future.’

Angelsphere Nightscape (Angas Smith) – Stay tuned for more on this mysterious game.

Beauty Within Its Flaws (Rosden Shadow / Mark Signorelli) – ‘Beauty Within Its Flaws is a game about being ugly, weird and bizarre with its visuals, controls, abilities and its possibilities. And sometimes it decides it doesn’t want to be any of those things and to just be itself and do what it wants to do.’

Those keen to attend the upcoming show can now pop in to reserve a free ticket. Tangents takes place from 7pm AEST on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, at Sabby (141 Victoria Parade, Collingwood VIC 3066, Australia). Learn more on the event’s Humanitix webpage, or join the Sabby Discord to get involved.

Also on ScreenHub: Freeplay Angles: game showcase schedule and tickets now live



Tickets for Freeplay Angles 2025 are now on sale for game development professionals and enthusiasts keen to learn more about the local Australian games industry, and the art of creating games. As previously announced, this year’s show takes place from 31 July 2025 to 2 August 2025 in Carlton, Victoria. It will encompass daily talks in a formal conference, as well as nighttime events designed to ‘celebrate artistic and experimental game making in Australia and throughout Oceania.’



Local indie developers, interactive artists, games academics and students are invited to share ideas and discuss their latest works, with this feeling particularly important in a year of difficulty for game makers. ‘In a year of extraordinary challenges, personal and professional and political, Freeplay Angles offers a venue for honest and forthright discussion about the state of it all. Things are cooked. Let’s talk about it together,’ organisers said.



The theme for this year’s Freeplay Angles, inspired by this instability, is ‘Universal Constants.’ Across various talks, developers will discuss the nature of change, and how certain constants still persist, despite hardships. Love, fortune, and death remain through all things, and we must learn to celebrate and live with this. In addition to announcing ticket availability, the Freeplay Angles team have also released the full schedule for the upcoming event, with a host of talks charting various elements of game development, including how to thrive in tough circumstances.

