State of Play: Ghost of Yotei showcase will air this week

PlayStation has finally locked in plans for its latest State of Play.
9 Jul 2025 10:31
Leah J. Williams
ghost of yotei state of play

Image: Sucker Punch Productions

PlayStation has confirmed its Ghost of Yotei-focussed State of Play showcase will air on 10 July 2025 (PT/ET), bringing a brand new look into the world and characters of the upcoming game. As one of the most anticipated PS5 releases of the year, it should be a show well worth tuning in for.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Andrew Goldfarb of Sucker Punch Productions has confirmed this showcase will be a 20 minute deep dive into the game’s overarching quest for vengeance. It’ll also illuminate more about protagonist Atsu (played by prominent voice actor Erika Ishii), as well as her weapons, and ways to ‘personalise’ her journey.

New special modes are also being teased, suggesting Ghost of Yotei will include a variety of ways to play, much like its predecessor. Ghost of Tsushima notably had an array of cool cinematic modes, like the Samurai Cinema Mode which aimed to emulate classic samurai films.

This upcoming State of Play is likely to be the last major showcase for Ghost of Yotei before the game launches on 2 October 2025, so we expect any and all remaining questions about what to expect will be answered.

Read: PlayStation State of Play June 2025: Every major game reveal

How to watch the Ghost of Yotei State of Play in July 2025

Those keen to learn more about Ghost of Yotei won’t have long to wait, as PlayStation has now locked in 10 July 2025 for the show. As announced, here’s when you’ll be able to tune in around the world:

  • Australia – 7:00 am AEST | 6:30 am ACST | 5:00 am AWST (11 July)
  • New Zealand – 9:00 am NZST (11 July)
  • United States – 2:00 pm PT | 5:00 pm ET (10 July)
  • United Kingdom – 10:00 pm BST | 11:00 pm CEST (10 July)

The Ghost of Yotei State of Play will air on the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels. Stay tuned for all the big reveals from the showcase.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

