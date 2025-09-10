Sega’s Tokyo Game Show 2025 plans include four mystery games

Sega has announced its plans for the Tokyo Game Show 2025, confirming a lineup of games to be showcased including Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Virtua Fighter 5, Persona 3 Reload, Persona 5: The Phantom X… and four mystery titles.

There’s a significant gap in the upcoming lineup, with the placement of each title suggesting they’ll be headliners. As for what they could be, that remains up for speculation. Sega is an enormous company with fingers in many pies. It serves as a publisher and co-publisher for a range of major studios, and with various titles being showcased under its banner, anything could be on this roster.

What are Sega’s Tokyo Game Show 2025 mystery games?

All that said, there are some likely candidates that could be revealed shortly. Sega is notably a major partner for RGG Studio, developer of the Like a Dragon series, Virtua Fighter, and the upcoming Stranger Than Heaven. With a new RGG Summit game showcase set to air ahead of the Tokyo Game Show 2025, we could see the mystery slots filled with newly-announced titles (and possibly Stranger Than Heaven itself).

Of course, there could also be new announcements from Sega, too. While Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is currently holding the fort for new Sonic games, we shouldn’t discount that Sega has another mainline game in the works. It has been quite some time since the release of the last big Sonic game, Sonic x Shadow Generations, after all.

We could also see a new remake or franchise return from Sega, given its current focus on reviving older, fan-favourite games. Another Megami Tensei-adjacent game could be in the works, or new entries in franchises like Monkey Ball or Puyo Puyo.

With Atlus on board, we could possibly see more of what’s next for Persona, although it’s worth noting we don’t have any hints about what’s to come just yet. It’s been many long years since the release (and the re-releases) of Persona 5, to the point where it feels like we should be getting closer to a dramatic reveal for Persona 6.

At this stage, all of this remains pure speculation, and it’s unclear why Sega has mystery games listed on its Tokyo Game Show 2025 lineup, beyond encouraging intrigue. With the show set to take place between 25-28 September 2025, at the very least, it won’t be long before the mystery is solved.

Stay tuned for more on the Tokyo Game Show 2025 as the event approaches.

Also on ScreenHub: Smart Program 2025: Meet the latest game dev cohort



Organisers for the Smart Program 2025 have revealed the next game developer cohort for the annual program, with each set to undertake rigorous training to accelerate their careers, and push forward burgeoning projects. As in past years, the Smart Program is an important one to watch, with many graduates going on to contribute much to the local Australian game development scene.



As outlined, this year’s cohort will be supported over a 90-day program filled with professional training, knowledge sharing, mentoring, and networking opportunities. Support provided by the City of Melbourne and the City of Port Phillip makes much of this possible, allowing for an robust program supported by key game developers working within the state.



‘Melbourne is Australia’s game-development capital, so we’re excited and proud to back the industry’s next generation of talent,’ Andrew Rowse, Portfolio Head for Innovation and Education, City of Melbourne, said in a press release. Each participant in the Smart Program 2025 should be on your radar as they continue their game development journey.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.