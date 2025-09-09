Smart Program 2025: Meet the latest game dev cohort

Organisers for the Smart Program 2025 have revealed the next game developer cohort for the annual program, with each set to undertake rigorous training to accelerate their careers, and push forward burgeoning projects. As in past years, the Smart Program is an important one to watch, with many graduates going on to contribute much to the local Australian game development scene.

As outlined, this year’s cohort will be supported over a 90-day program filled with professional training, knowledge sharing, mentoring, and networking opportunities. Support provided by the City of Melbourne and the City of Port Phillip makes much of this possible, allowing for an robust program supported by key game developers working within the state.

‘Melbourne is Australia’s game-development capital, so we’re excited and proud to back the industry’s next generation of talent,’ Andrew Rowse, Portfolio Head for Innovation and Education, City of Melbourne, said in a press release.

Smart Program 2025: Emerging game developers to watch

Here’s the full cohort for the Smart Program 2025. Each participant should be on your radar as they continue their game development journey.

Nadinda Rachmat – ‘Nadinda Rachmat (She/Her) is a programmer, educator, and emerging technical artist who thrives at the intersection of technology, creativity, and human-centred design. With a foundation in software engineering and a passion for interactive experiences, Nadinda blends the logic of code with the creativity of design to craft immersive, engaging worlds.’

Jediah Van Niel – ‘Jed Van Niel (He/Him) is an emerging game developer and the co-founder and art director of Voyager Studios. Jed and the Voyager Studios team are currently developing a fantasy pet simulator, exploring innovative mechanics for a mobile audience with a goal to emulate the nostalgic feeling of the Nintendo DS game, Nintendogs.’

Noemi Grigorean – ‘Noemi Grigorean (She/Her) is a Polish multi-faceted freelance artist specialising in concept art and illustration, with skills in many creative disciplines such as 3D modelling, animation, and writing. Noemi is particularly interested in world-building and lore creation, which she finds enriches her art by grounding it in a deeper and more solid creative foundation.’

Kora Lee – ‘Kora Lee (She/Her) is a Hong Kong game designer, animator, and illustrator based in Melbourne, with a focus on storytelling, creative mechanics, and immersive experiences. As an interdisciplinary practitioner, she works across both visual and technical disciplines, allowing her to understand and collaborate effectively with professionals across creative and technical fields.’

Bora Erdogan – ‘Bora Erdogan (He/Him) is a Turkish designer, programmer and technical artist who is passionate about designing unique and experimental games that focus on creating a memorable experience with lasting and meaningful emotional impact.’

Jay Arbuthnot – ‘Jay Arbuthnot (She/They) is a queer, neurodivergent emerging games producer and accessibility consultant with a background in photography, counselling, and axe-throwing. They are passionate about problem-solving, creativity, and equity; a theme that is reflected in both their work as a consultant and their hobbies as a cosplayer, crafter and seamstress.’

As noted by past participant Natalie Raskin, who is now the director of game developer showcase GamesPond, the experiences gained during the Smart Program were invaluable to her career and personal growth.

‘Through the Smart Program’s career coaching sessions and the time spent learning alongside other aspiring game developers, I’ve been able to build a much stronger support network and better determine where I am able to make the most impact in our industry,’ Raskin said.

We expect the newly-announced participants of the Smart Program 2025 will benefit from the same growth, as the program advances.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.