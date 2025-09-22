Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil will be an ‘entirely original story’

Zach Cregger, director of the upcoming Resident Evil film reboot, has revealed a few more tidbits of what to expect, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. Previously, he confirmed his Resident Evil film would focus on an entirely new cast of characters, and now, he’s described it as an ‘entirely original story’ that simply exists within the universe of the games.

‘When you watch it, you’ll be like “This is very Zach,”‘ the Weapons director told EW. ‘It’s just [that] it takes place in the Resident Evil world. I don’t think fans are gonna be bummed.’

Rather than being beholden to the characters of the film – Cregger has previously said those stories have been told, and what’s more interesting is exploring new characters and circumstances beyond the games – the filmmaker intends to put his own touch on the franchise.

‘I’m not gonna steal Leon and put him in an original story. I think that would be presumptuous,’ he said. ‘But I respect the games enough where I’m gonna like tell a Resident Evil story in the Resident Evil canon that still leaves everything they love intact from the games, you know what I mean?’

Fans shouldn’t expect a direct adaptation, which is something most video game film adaptations aim for. Cregger will instead put his signature flair to work, to combine his self-confessed ‘obsession with original ideas’ with a movie that remains based on a popular IP.

‘I know that doesn’t make a lot of sense now, but I hope that it will later,’ Cregger said. For now, that’s about all he’s able to reveal, with the promise that his vision will be clearer in future.

Given the Resident Evil movies of the past have been a wild assortment of fun, quirky, weird, and occasionally bad, with some more faithful than others, there’s every reason to hope Cregger’s fresh ideas and horror prowess will inspire a film that Resident Evil fans can get behind. There’s certainly a good argument to be made that the Resident Evil games are brilliant and cinematic in their own right, and there’s no need to see a new live-action Leon S. Kennedy on the big screen.

While Cregger’s vision may disagree with some fans, there’s always room for new interpretation. Fresh off the critically-acclaimed Weapons, Cregger is well-positioned to create something original, and worthy of the Resident Evil name. And with names like the talented Austin Abrams (Weapons) attached – ‘he’s so right for the role in Resident Evil‘ per Cregger – as well as Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), there’s even more reasons to hope for a compelling adaptation.

For now, we’ll just have to wait to see what Cregger is developing, as progress continues. For now, his Resident Evil film is expected to release on 18 September 2026, so stay tuned for more.

