PS Plus Game Catalogue for July 2025 revealed

PlayStation has announced the latest arrivals for the PS Plus Game Catalogue, introducing a host of new experiences for subscribers. Every month, the team curates a raft of new games for the platform, which can be downloaded and played as part of an ongoing PS Plus subscription.

As with most months, there’s an eclectic lot of new arrivals in July 2025, from the excellent, grungy open world adventure Cyberpunk 2077, to the New Zealand-made sci-fi survival-crafting game Abiotic Factor. Those who missed Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will also be able to jump in via PS Plus, which should bring renewed attention to this wildly underrated supernatural adventure.

For younger players, the arrival of Bluey: The Videogame should also be a real treat.

Here’s all the games being added to the PS Plus Game Catalogue in July 2025.

New PS Plus Game Catalogue titles: Extra, Premium, and Deluxe

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5) Available Now – ‘Set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification, you play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality.’

Subscribers will also get a 30% off discount on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Abiotic Factor (PS5) Available 22 July – ‘Abiotic Factor brings a 90s sci-fi twist and rich character progression to the multiplayer open world survival crafting genre. Up to 6 players can choose their PHDs, build their scientist, gear up, and explore a massive subterranean complex, filled with supernatural artifacts, transdimensional foes, and science experiments gone awry.’

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5) Available 15 July – ‘New Eden, 1695. Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith are lovers and Banishers, ghost-hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and spectres. Following a disastrous last mission, Antea is fatally wounded, becoming one of the spirits she loathes. In the haunted wilds of North America, the couple desperately searches for a way to liberate Antea from her new plight.’

Bluey: The Videogame (PS4, PS5) Available 29 July – ‘Play a brand-new Bluey story set across four interactive adventures. For the first time ever, explore iconic locations such as the Heeler House, Playgrounds, Creek and a bonus beach location.’

Planet Zoo (PS5) Available 22 July – ‘Planet Zoo features an incredible array of authentic animals who think, feel, and explore the world you design around them. Create unique habitats and vast landscapes, and make meaningful choices to nurture animals as you construct and manage the world’s wildest zoos using intuitive console controls.’

Risk of Rain 2 (PS4, PS5) Available 29 July – ‘Escape a chaotic alien planet by fighting through hordes of frenzied monsters – with your friends, or on your own. Combine loot in surprising ways and master each character until you become the havoc you feared upon your first crash landing.’

Tropico 6 (PS4, PS5) Available 15 July – ‘Play El Presidente on the island state of Tropico as you shape the fate of your own banana republic. Play on large archipelagos for the first time in the series. Manage multiple islands at the same time and adapt to various new challenges.’

New World: Aeternum (PS5) Available 29 July – ‘Experience a thrilling action RPG set on the supernatural island of Aeternum. As a shipwrecked explorer who washes ashore on the mysterious island, forge your destiny on an adventure filled with danger and opportunity.’

New PS Plus Game Catalogue titles: Premium and Deluxe

PS Plus subscribers on the Premium and Deluxe tiers will also get two new classics for the month:

Twisted Metal 3 (PS4, PS5) Available 15 July – ‘Welcome to our twisted world where the drivers are insane, the explosions apocalyptic and the weapons hard-core nasty. It’s the original and ultimate automotive combat experience!’

Twisted Metal 4 (PS4, PS5) Available 15 July – ‘Sweet Tooth and his pumped-up posse of evil henchmen have taken control of the most explosive freak show on wheels! Get ready for high-octane action with a multitude of characters, vehicles, and powerful weapons.’

