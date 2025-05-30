PS Plus: Free monthly games for June 2025

PlayStation has announced the latest free monthly games for PS Plus subscribers in June 2025, with an array of titles charting multiple genres soon to be downloadable. The four games on offer are equal headliners, with their relevance depending solely on personal taste.

If you’re somebody who enjoys throwing hoops, then NBA 2K25 will be a great inclusion. This latest NBA adaptation features a host of recognisable basketball players, all ready and waiting to hit the court. As with other games in the series, this one lets you create a legacy in MyCAREER mode, as well as take on challenges in MyTEAM, MyNBA, and other gameplay modes. Whether you enjoy management or playing games, there’s plenty of opportunities here.

Alone in the Dark is another core headliner for the PS Plus monthly games of June 2025. This is the 2024 reboot of the long-running franchise, which launched to middling reviews. Sometimes, what you need is a good B-game, and Alone in the Dark could certainly deliver. Even if it disappoints, it’s an opportunity to see David Harbour and Jodie Comer taking on a fresh new challenge.

The best part about the PS Plus free games is they give an opportunity to try adventures of all kinds, giving them the chance they might not have had while at full price. In the case of Alone in the Dark, there’s really no harm in taking it for a spin.

Perhaps the best-received game included in the latest free games for PS Plus subscribers is Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. This game, inspired by the look and feel of Sega’s Jet Set Radio, is all about fighting cops with graffiti and dance, in a futuristic metropolis. It aims for a high pace and plenty of pizzazz, which should keep you locked in as you slide your way through a jazzy story.

The final free game for PS Plus in June 2025 is Destiny 2: The Final Shape, a major story-based expansion of Destiny 2 that follows a “perilous journey” through the heart of the Traveler, a mysterious entity that hangs in the orbit of the Destiny universe. Notably, this is the last major chapter of the War of Light and Darkness, which has defined this franchise in recent years.

All of these PS Plus free monthly games will be available from 2 June 2025. Until then, subscribers will be able to claim last month’s games, Ark: Survival Ascended, Balatro and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, for their library. You can learn more on the PlayStation Blog.