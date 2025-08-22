Pokemon Legends: Z-A introduces a horrifying new Mega Evolution

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to introduce a host of Mega Evolutions for established Pokemon, with some forms being revealed early, ahead of the game’s launch in October. The latest Pokemon to get a grand Mega reveal is Victreebel – but you might wish Game Freak and The Pokemon Company had left this particular Pokemon reveal where it belongs.

Mega Victreebel is an absolute horror, and it appears Game Freak knows this deeply, as the creature was revealed in a first-person animation that resembles something out of Resident Evil. With a slow, breathy approach, the protagonist of this video – accompanied by a friend – walks down dark corridors, encountering all sorts of creepy sights.

After a brief moment of being scared by flying Noibats, the true horror is revealed, as Mega Victreebel crashes through a wall, someone screams, and then the Pokemon begins spewing mounds of purple acid.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Mega Victreebel Reveal Trailer

Even in its slightly less traumatic in-game showcase, Mega Victreebel is a sight to behold. When Mega Evolving, this Pokemon becomes much larger, and its body fills with a ‘powerful acid’ that can melt through tough materials.

Here’s the official description of this beast, per The Pokemon Company: ‘This Grass- and Poison-type Pokémon looks surprisingly intimidating thanks to its immense and swollen body. The Mega Evolution of the Flycatcher Pokémon bounces around with a large amount of acid stored within it – acid that can not only melt through steel but also gives off a dizzyingly sweet scent.’

Not only that, but Mega Victreebel produces so much acid that it actually has to keep its mouth shut with its own vines, in case it spills out accidentally. So, this Pokemon is constantly choking itself to keep everyone around it safe.

Design-wise, I need to say this Pokemon is delightful. It’s a natural evolution of Victrebeel, but with all its proportions reimagined so that it resembles a water balloon. Its pudgy body does make it a tiny bit adorable. But the way it spews acid, and that it has a vine around its throat in a choking manner, is completely horrific. Not all Pokemon are cutesy and wonderful, but I don’t feel they’ve ever been this outright unsettling.

Mega Victreebel has its fans, of course. Since its reveal, there’ve been countless Reddit threads about the design, with many glad to see a new Mega Evolution with such a novel concept, and others noting the exceptional design work.

But if Mega Victreebel has just one hater, it’s me. I am very afraid of this thing. You will never see more accepting this monster as part of my team, and I will not apologise for it. Mega Victreebel is my enemy. I’m now awaiting the next Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolution reveals with my hands over my eyes. I am terrified to think what might be next.

At the very least, none of us will be waiting long for more news. As announced, Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to launch for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on 16 October 2025. We’re likely to see plenty more reveals (hopefully some nicer ones) in the weeks leading up to release.

