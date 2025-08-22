Hollow Knight: Silksong launches on 4 September

After many years of waiting, Hollow Knight: Silksong finally has a release date. And not just a nebulous launch window, or a promise that it’s arriving later in the year. Silksong is officially launching in just two weeks, on 4 September 2025. The news was revealed in a special announcement from developer Team Cherry, accompanied by a media blast about why the game’s taken so long.

While there’s been ample speculation on this matter, with plenty to suggest Silksong might’ve been stuck in a purgatory of sorts, commonly known as development hell, Team Cherry has actually confirmed the reason is simpler: the team was having too much fun in development.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Team Cherry shared a wonderful, rare story of studio success, speaking openly about how sales of Hollow Knight allowed the team a long runway, and a circumstance where money wasn’t an issue. In a time when most developers are scrambling to make ends meet, or needing to lay off staff, the story is incredibly warm and hopeful.

As shared by Team Cherry, the original Hollow Knight sold around 15 million units. With a relatively small team working on this game, and on its sequel, that provided ample security for development to continue on Silksong, with a freedom to make it as big and bold as the team wanted.

‘We’ve been having fun,’ studio co-founder Ari Gibson told Bloomberg. ‘This whole thing is just a vehicle for our creativity anyway. It’s nice to make fun things.’

With that financial backing, and being relatively free to create as they liked, Hollow Knight: Silksong could grow and evolve naturally. While that has meant a truncated wait for fans of the franchise, the explanation of time taken likely softens that blow. Why shouldn’t video game developers be able to create what they want, to realise their full vision, however long that takes? We should all be so free to express our creativity.

Beyond the personal reward of this journey, Silksong will no doubt benefit from this love and dedication. A good game takes time, and loving hands make lighter work.

Hollow Knight: Silksong – Release Date Trailer

When Hollow Knight: Silksong releases in just two weeks, players will finally see what Team Cherry has been working on all this time. It’s been a long journey for Silksong – nearly six years since the game was first announced. We’re certainly keen to see how the game, and Team Cherry, have grown in this time.

As noted, there won’t be critical reviews of Hollow Knight: Silksong ahead of time, as Team Cherry wants the franchise’s fanbase to be amongst the first to get properly hands-on, but we look forward to hearing more about the experience, and finally diving in for ourselves.

Hollow Knight: Silksong launches on 4 September 2025, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. It’ll be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on day one.

The Elder Scrolls Online, Final Fantasy XIV, Minecraft, SimCity, and Stardew Valley have been announced to feature in ACMI's upcoming Game Worlds exhibition in Melbourne, Australia, alongside a host of other significant and historical games. All titles will be on show with behind-the-scenes looks at development, and the creation of their unique game worlds. As previously announced, Game Worlds will additionally feature The Sims, World of Warcraft, Neopets, and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

