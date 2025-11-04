Panic announces new Playdate game showcase

Game publisher and console maker Panic has announced a dedicated Playdate game showcase, set to air on 6 November. It will reveal what’s next for the Playdate console, including details about upcoming game sales and new releases in development.

Not only that, but it’ll be a major celebration of the console’s success so far, with over 80,000 units sold to date. That’s despite its relatively niche appeal. The Playdate is a handheld console that supports micro-games, sports a black and white screen, and operates via buttons and a crank handle.

It’s proven to be a significant success for those who love niche gaming experiences, and with each fresh season, newer, more experimental, and more ambitious games arrive for the console. We’ll get a fresh look at some of these new games when the latest Playdate game showcase airs.

In other news, Panic has announced a first for the Playdate: the console is now in stock and available for purchase in time for the holiday season, with no need to wait for shipping allotments. Those in the United States are getting an additional treat: free shipping, as well as tariff fees being waived in the lead up to the holidays.

To encourage new player uptake, Playdate is also currently holding its Playdate Catalogue Fall Sale, which features significant discounts on released games, as well as bundled seasons. The recently-released Playdate Season Two bundle is going for USD $31, down from USD $39.

To learn more about everything coming to the console in the next few months, tune in to the Playdate Update this week. As announced, here’s when the showcase will air around the world:

Australia – 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (7 November)

– 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (7 November) New Zealand – 7:00 am NZDT (7 November)

– 7:00 am NZDT (7 November) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (6 November)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (6 November) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm GMT (6 November)

It’ll be available to watch on Panic’s YouTube channel, as well as its website.

Given Panic has promised a tantalising ‘sneak peek at upcoming games for Playdate’ as well as a ‘look back on some of the stand out titles of 2025’ it should be a showcase well worth tuning in for. Stay tuned for all the latest news and announcements.

