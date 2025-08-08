Nintendo Indie World August 2025: all the major game news

Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase returned in August 2025, with a smorgasbord of new, independently-developed games in tow. We got a glimpse at a bunch of new adventures arriving on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, with some of these arrivals being long-awaited ports, and others being entirely fresh reveals.

While Hollow Knight: Silksong didn’t make an appearance (and reasonably, we should all stop expecting a last-minute ‘one more thing’ reveal) there was plenty of other gems on show, and lots to add to your personal wishlist.

Here’s all the major game announcements from the Nintendo Indie World Showcase of August 2025.

Mina the Hollower now has a demo on Nintendo Switch consoles

Mina the Hollower was the first cab off the rank in the latest Nintendo Indie World. This is an upcoming adventure in the style of classic Game Boy Color games, where you play as a young mouse-like protagonist on a quest to restore power to her island. Mina the Hollower is a particularly unique-looking game for its GBC inspiration, with a lovely, limited colour palette and tight challenges that force clever thinking.

Those keen to check out the game will be able to jump into a demo on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 from today. The full game is set for launch on 31 October 2025.

Well Dweller is an eldritch side-scrolling adventure

The next game in the Nintendo Indie World was Well Dweller, which is described as being a ‘dark fairy-tale metroidvania full of charming characters in a wretched kingdom.’ You play as a cute little bird named Glimmer, on a quest to restore justice to his dark, intricate world.

Well Dweller is set to launch in 2026.

Neverway got a new trailer in the Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Neverway from Coldblood appeared next, with a new trailer revealing more about its spooky, horror-infused life simulation gameplay. On the surface, this game might appear to be your average farm sim, but it’s actually much creepier than that. You play as Fiona, a typical cosy game protagonist, who wants to start over on a farm – but quickly her dreams become nightmares, as she winds up becoming the immortal herald of a dead god instead.

Neverway is set to launch in 2026.

Herdling tasks you with corralling a great migration of creatures

Herdling also appeared during the Nintendo Indie World showcase. This is an adventure game with a minimalist focus: you are a herder attempting to corral a great flock of strange creatures across a vast landscape. This game looks incredibly beautiful and mysterious, and is certainly worth paying attention to when it launches for Nintendo Switch on 21 August 2025.

Is This Seat Taken? got a surprise shadow-drop

Is This Seat Taken? from Poti Poti Studio got a shadow-drop during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase – it’s now available for players on Nintendo Switch, and other consoles.

From the ScreenHub review: ‘It’s a game all about organisation, and for those who rule themselves strictly, it’s an excellent smorgasbord of tiny challenges. From design to execution, this puzzle game is very tight and precise. It’s the perfect length. The perfect level of challenge. And it doesn’t forget to be light-hearted and charming, even in its rigidity.’

Little Kitty, Big City is getting a photo mode update

Little Kitty, Big City is getting a ‘Picture Purrfect Update’ this year. Here’s the description, per Nintendo: ‘Kitty now has whole new parts of the neighbourhood to explore, along with new characters to meet, new hats to try on, and new photo mode features to unlock.’

Content Warning is coming to Nintendo Switch consoles

Content Warning, the horror game where you venture to a strange planet with friends and attempt to capture horrific sights for your in-game, YouTube-adjacent channel, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in 2026. This game is great for high-energy multiplayer gaming sessions, and should benefit greatly from the Switch 2’s social features.

BALL X PIT is coming to Nintendo Switch consoles

BALL X PIT, the Devolver Digital-published pinball-like fighter is coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in future. This game presents a new spin on brick-breaking, adding in elements of survival rogue-lites for a frantic, moreish combat sim.

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon brings multiplayer antics to Nintendo Switch

Next up in the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, Ultimate Sheep Raccoon was announced. This is a sequel to Ultimate Chicken Horse that invites players into wild, silly multiplayer bike races through various landscapes. As announced, the game is set to arrive for Nintendo Switch (and other consoles, with cross-platform play) in Winter 2025 [Northern Hemisphere].

Glaciered is a deep sea diving adventure

Glaciered was also announced during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase. This is an adventure game that takes you on a deep sea diving odyssey, as a strange bird-like creature. As you roam a dark abyss, you’ll contend with all sorts of challenges, including terrifying deep sea threats.

Nintendo Indie World: even more Switch highlights

Next up in the Nintendo Indie World, a host of other games were given rapid-fire trailers, confirming they’re set to arriving on Nintendo Switch and/or Switch 2 in future:

Winter Burrow – A survival game where you play a tiny mouse attempting to survive a harsh winter. This game will launch on Nintendo Switch in Winter 2025 [Northern Hemisphere].

Undusted: Letters from the Past – A cosy cleaning game where you restore artefacts. This game launches for Nintendo Switch in October 2025.

Tiny Bookshop – A cosy bookshop-keeping sim where you work to serve various customers. This game launches on Nintendo Switch, and is available today.

Caves of Qud – A roguelike game set in a minimalist world of plant monsters and magic. This game will be available for Nintendo Switch in Winter 2025 [Northern Hemisphere].

Strange Antiquities – A sequel to Strange Horticulture that tasks you with sorting through various antiquities to find their purpose. This game launches for Nintendo Switch on 17 September 2025 .

. Opus: Prism Peak – A narrative adventure about a photographer who goes on a reality-bending journey. This launches for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in Autumn 2025 [Northern Hemisphere].

Go-Go Town! – An Australian-made life simulator where you restore a town by placing shops and other structures. This title launches for Nintendo Switch in Spring 2026 [Northern Hemisphere].

UFO 50 – A collection of bright mini-games, of all sorts of genres. This game is now available for Nintendo Switch.

You can now watch the entire Nintendo Indie World via YouTube.

