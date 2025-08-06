Nintendo Indie World showcase returns on 7 August

Nintendo has announced the return of its Indie World showcase on 7 August 2025. Across 15 minutes, the show will reveal more about new, independently-developed games coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, with some surprises likely in store.

The announcement has understandably caused a great deal of excitement. Very recently, Nintendo aired a third-party Direct that revealed an entire smorgasbord of new game releases on the way, including many blockbuster titles for Nintendo Switch 2. Now, it’s time for Nintendo’s indie partners to have a go.

While the upcoming Nintendo Indie World showcase is notably short, a lot can happen in 15 minutes. And yes, Hollow Knight: Silksong fans, that could include a trailer for the long-gestating, long-absent game. This title has haunted every new Nintendo Direct announcement for the last few years, with the days before a showcase dotted by whispers and excitement, and the moments after defined by a post-show crash.

At the very least, Silksong fans are now used to that drop-off, with more than a little bit of salt reserved for every new Nintendo Direct announcement. One day, that won’t be the case. But as in all things, it’s best to exercise patience.

As for what we can actually expect for the latest Nintendo Indie World showcase, that remains up in the air. Anything could happen. Since the Nintendo Switch 2 was announced, we’ve only seen a handful of new games revealed for the console. But it would be fair to assume there’s plenty in development, with studios quietly working away behind the scenes.

With larger studios popping in for the recent Partner Showcase, now is the time for smaller studios to shine. We can likely expect some new ports in this latest showcase, but the door is open for completely new announcements, as well. Whatever is revealed, this latest Nintendo Indie World should be well worth tuning in for, particularly if you’re watching out for new games to play on Nintendo Switch 2.

How to watch the latest Nintendo Indie World (August 2025)

Here’s when the latest Nintendo Indie World will air around the world:

Australia – 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 am ACST | 9:00 pm AWST (7 August)

– 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 am ACST | 9:00 pm AWST (7 August) New Zealand – 1:00 am NZST (8 August)

– 1:00 am NZST (8 August) United States – 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (7 August)

– 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (7 August) United Kingdom – 3:00 pm CEST | 2:00 pm BST (7 August)

As usual, the Nintendo Indie World will air live on the global Nintendo YouTube channels.

Also on ScreenHub: Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable at Gamescom 2025



Long-anticipated Aussie-made game Hollow Knight: Silksong will officially be playable at Gamescom 2025, with a new demo available at the Xbox booth. Per a press release, the game will be available on PC and ROG Xbox Ally X, being optimised for both devices. Hollow Knight: Silksong will appear alongside a raft of other games, including Roblox, Sea of Thieves, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, Grounded 2, Ninja Gaiden 4, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and more. But it’s fair to say Hollow Knight: Silksong is the headliner, regardless of any other games announced.



Since this title was announced way back in 2019, there has been a buzzing excitement to see more – and buzzing not only due to the franchise’s insect heroes. Hollow Knight fans have gone absolutely wild for any bit of news associated with Silksong over the last few years, poring over fresh reports, and even inventing whole ARGs from minor clues posted on social media accounts.

Stay tuned to ScreenHub for all the news and announcements from the latest Nintendo Indie World.