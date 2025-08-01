Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase: every major game announcement

After a long absence, the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase returned in July 2025, bringing fresh new game announcements, including some major surprises. We got new looks at already-announced games like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Borderlands 4, and Star Wars Outlaws. But of course, newer announcements like Once Upon A Katamari, Octopath Traveler 0, and The Adventures of Elliot: The Millenium Tales rightfully stole the show.

Here’s all the latest news from the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase of July 2025.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection announced

The first announcement to kick off the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase was for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, a new Switch 2 sequel arriving in 2026. As with its predecessors, this game will seemingly follow a group of warriors working alongside monsters to prevent an end-of-the-world calamity.

Personally, I’m glad to see more Monster Hunter Stories tales on the way, particularly given how long we all had to wait between the first and second games. After the popularity of Wings of Ruin, it looks like this series will become a regular fixture for Capcom.

Once Upon A Katamari keeps the world rolling, rolling, rolling

The next big announcement was for Once Upon A Katamari, which is a brand new game in the quirky, long-running Katamari series. Like other games, it will task you with rolling up a giant katamari (a ball of objects) as you traverse various areas inspired by the real world, and history. In the trailer, we see a Wild West-themed plain, as well as a land of dinosaurs.

Once Upon A Katamari launches for Nintendo Switch on 24 October 2025.

Just Dance 2026 Edition is officially on the way

Next, Ubisoft popped into the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase to confirm the arrival of Just Dance 2026 Edition. This go around, players will get a batch of new songs, a new co-op mode, and more. Otherwise, it’s the same dancing and bopping fun as usual. Just Dance is always a great time, and it’s nice to see this franchise persist.

As announced, Just Dance 2026 Edition will launch on 14 October 2025.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Next up, Bandai Namco popped in to reveal Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, the latest fighter in the Budokai Tenkaichi series, will officially launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on 14 November 2025. If you’ve yet to try this game, it’s a literal and figurative blast.

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted is a new HD remaster coming to Nintendo Switch consoles

Folks keen to re-experience Plants vs. Zombies will soon have a chance, as Replanted has been announced for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. This is an HD remaster of the original game with added co-op and PvP modes to spice up the action. As announced, this title launches on 23 October 2025.

EA Sports FC 26 and Madden NFL 26 are coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Next up, EA popped into the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase to confirm two of its biggest sports games – EA Sports FC 26 and EA Sports Madden NFL 26 – are launching on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in future. Based on early footage, these games seem to run smoothly, effectively porting the action from other consoles and PC.

EA Sports FC 26 will launch on 26 September 2025. EA Sports Madden NFL 26 launches on 14 August 2025.

Pac-Man World 2 is getting a Re-Pac remaster

It appears the launch of Pac-Man World Re-Pac went well enough to guarantee the same treatment for the game’s sequel, which is good stuff. As announced, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac is a modern remaster of the original Pac-Man World 2, complete with shiny new graphics. The first trailer for this game showed off a variety of cool-looking platformer challenges.

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac launches for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on 26 September 2025.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

As confirmed in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – which is a remaster of the original Final Fantasy Tactics – is officially coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. It’ll be available on 30 September 2025.

Persona 3 Reload is coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Next, Atlus confirmed Persona 3 Reload is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. For those who haven’t popped into this remaster yet, it’s the perfect opportunity to experience of the best JRPGs ever made, now with revamped graphics. As announced, this game arrives on 23 October 2025.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment got a flashy new trailer

Next up in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment got a major showcase. This is a Koei Tecmo-developed prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that depicts a major battle across a past version of Hyrule. This game launches for Nintendo Switch 2 next Winter [Northern Hemisphere].

Chillin’ by the Fire is a cosy beach campfire sim

If you’re looking for a change of pace, the next game revealed during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase might be for you. As revealed, Chillin’ by the Fire is a cosy campfire sim where you cuddle around a campfire, feed the flames, and relax. You’ll also be able to hang out with friends, if you want some company. This game is now available for Nintendo Switch 2.

Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Next up in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, it was confirmed that online shooter Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on 5 August 2025. If you’re keen to take your battles on the go, you’ve now got your chance.

Hela, a cosy mouse adventure, revealed for Switch 2

Hela was up next. This is a cosy adventure game for Nintendo Switch 2 that stars a tiny mouse on a big adventure. It’s got light shades of Biomutant and Moss, and it looks very charming. Tiny little puzzles and co-op-style gameplay should also set it apart. It’s set to arrive in 2026.

Star Wars Outlaws launches for Switch 2 in September 2025

Ubisoft popped in for a second time to confirm Star Wars Outlaws is set to arrive for Nintendo Switch on 4 September 2025. This is the complete version of the original game, which sees Kay Vess journeying to worlds beyond, for a spacefaring Star Wars odyssey.

Cronos: The New Dawn is coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Bloober Team’s Cronos: The New Dawn appeared next, with a new trailer confirming it’s set to arrive on Nintendo Switch 2. This is a survival horror game where players chart multiple timelines to save the world from a terrible fate. There’s high hopes for this spooky adventure, and it’s well worth keeping an eye on. As announced, Cronos: The New Dawn launches on 5 September 2025.

Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Next up, RGG announced Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch 2. These two games tell the origins of Kazuma Kiryu’s rise, as he fights his way through the underworld of Japan. It would be fair to expect that, eventually, all of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon games will be available on Switch 2.

As announced, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 on 13 November 2025.

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase: rapid headlines

Next up, the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase featured an array of rapid headlines showcasing upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. These were:

Goodnight Universe, a game about a telekinetic baby (played by Thunderbolts’ Lewis Pullman), arriving on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on 11 November 2025 .

. NBA Bounce, a cutesy adaptation of NBA basketball, launching for Nintendo Switch on 26 September 2025 .

. Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Wheatflour Wonderland, a DLC for the beloved game that charts a new world, launching on Nintendo Switch in Autumn 2025 [Northern Hemisphere].

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven, a remake of the JRPG classic, launching for Nintendo Switch 2, available now.

Borderlands 4, the long-awaited shooter sequel, arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 on 3 October 2025 .

. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, a side-scrolling platformer launching for Nintendo Switch, available on 29 August 2025.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millenium Tales is an epic new 2D-3D adventure from Square Enix

Square Enix rounded out the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase with a look at its next major 2D-3D project, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millenium Tales. This game is from the developers of Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler, and features their signature style.

Here’s the official description from Square Enix: ‘The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales is an action RPG set in the world of Philabieldia – a beautiful but savage land dominated by warring beast tribes. Humanity’s last bastion is the Kingdom of Huther, protected by its tall walls and Princess Heuria’s powerful magic.’

‘When a mysterious set of ruins is discovered, a young adventurer named Elliot and his fairy companion Faie are sent off on a journey to investigate. What seems like a simple, if dangerous, mission soon becomes a grand saga that will be woven across time and space.’

As announced, this title launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. A demo is now available.

Octopath Traveler 0 is the next chapter in the beloved franchise

Finally, Square Enix also announced Octopath Traveler 0, which is a new game in the beloved Octopath Traveler series that also utilises a gorgeous 2D-3D art style. Notably, this game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

Here’s the official description: ‘The game tells a gripping story of restoration and retribution, set across the realm of Orsterra. Our tale begins in the idyllic town of Wishvale in the verdant Woodlands region – although it’s not peaceful for long. Due to an… unfortunate event we won’t ruin here, the charming settlement is completely destroyed.’

‘In the wake of the tragedy, your hero sets off on a journey to seek revenge – and rebuild your hometown in the process.’ For the first time in the series, you’ll be able to create your own custom protagonist, leading them on a story through various worlds.

As announced, the game will launch on 4 December 2025.

You can now catch up with the entire Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on YouTube.

