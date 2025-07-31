Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase airs on 31 July

Nintendo has announced the surprise return of the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, confirming a new show will air on 31 July 2025 (ET/PT). Per the slim details mentioned, we’re set for 25 minutes of news and announcements on upcoming Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 games from Nintendo’s major publishing partners, likely with some new titles, and some previously announced titles, in the lot.

It’s worth mentioning there are quite a few upcoming third-party Nintendo games which feel due for updates in some form. Professor Layton and the New World of Steam was announced in early 2023, and was eventually delayed into 2025. Given we’re more than halfway through the year now, it feels high time for a new trailer and a firm release date. As one of the larger third-party games for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, this feels most likely to appear during the latest Nintendo Direct.

Level-5 may also be represented in DecaPolice or Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road. It feels too early for the company to have an update on Yo-kai Watch successor Holy Horror Mansion, but that title could also pop in briefly. Would it be too hopeful to ask that Yo-kai Watch itself also pops in? The time has passed, but I’m haunted by the knowledge that the series got multiple releases for Nintendo Switch (a remaster, a sequel) that never landed in Western regions. Perhaps I will be haunted forever.

Elsewhere, we can expect appearances from other games we know are launching on Nintendo Switch 2 in future, like Borderlands 4, Star Wars Outlaws, Little Nightmares 3, or even 007 First Light. More hopeful picks would be a new look at Elden Ring or The Duskbloods, or even the long-gestating Hollow Knight: Silksong.

At this stage, Hollow Knight: Silksong fans shouldn’t hold their breath – but given that game is about to get a demo at Gamescom, and feature in ACMI’s Game Worlds exhibition (alongside Neopets, The Elder Scrolls Online, The Sims, and more), it does feel like we’re getting closer to a formal announcement. No promises, as always. But one day, we will certainly see that game.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase in July 2025

Those keen to see which games do pop in to the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase should tune in at the following times, around the world:

Australia – 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 am ACST | 9:00 pm AWST (31 July)

– 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 am ACST | 9:00 pm AWST (31 July) New Zealand – 1:00 am NZST (1 August)

– 1:00 am NZST (1 August) United States – 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (31 July)

– 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (31 July) United Kingdom – 3:00 pm CEST | 2:00 pm BST (31 July)

As usual, you’ll find the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase streaming on the official Nintendo YouTube channels. You can now bookmark the placeholder video to be notified of when the show goes live.

Also on ScreenHub: Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable at Gamescom 2025



Long-anticipated Aussie-made game Hollow Knight: Silksong will officially be playable at Gamescom 2025, with a new demo available at the Xbox booth. Per a press release, the game will be available on PC and ROG Xbox Ally X, being optimised for both devices.



Hollow Knight: Silksong will appear alongside a raft of other games, including Roblox, Sea of Thieves, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, Grounded 2, Ninja Gaiden 4, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Age of Empires, Age of Mythology: Retold, and more. But it’s fair to say Hollow Knight: Silksong is the headliner, regardless of any other games announced. Since this title was announced way back in 2019, there has been a buzzing excitement to see more – and buzzing not only due to the franchise’s insect heroes.

