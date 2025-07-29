Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable at Gamescom 2025

Long-anticipated Aussie-made game Hollow Knight: Silksong will officially be playable at Gamescom 2025, with a new demo available at the Xbox booth. Per a press release, the game will be available on PC and ROG Xbox Ally X, being optimised for both devices.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will appear alongside a raft of other games, including Roblox, Sea of Thieves, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, Grounded 2, Ninja Gaiden 4, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Age of Empires, Age of Mythology: Retold, and more. But it’s fair to say Hollow Knight: Silksong is the headliner, regardless of any other games announced.

Since this title was announced way back in 2019, there has been a buzzing excitement to see more – and buzzing not only due to the franchise’s insect heroes. Hollow Knight fans have gone absolutely wild for any bit of news associated with Silksong over the last few years, poring over fresh reports, and even inventing whole ARGs from minor clues posted on social media accounts.

Team Cherry have stayed relatively quiet about development on Hollow Knight: Silksong, likely in part due to fan fervour around new announcements. Like all good games, Silksong will be ready when it’s ready, and the studio will simply keep its head down until a larger announcement is brewed.

It’s also worth noting there have been some false starts for Silksong in recent years, with the game appearing in several major showcases indicating a release date in the near future, only for this date to slip.

Hollow Knight: Silksong finally being playable in a public setting at Gamescom 2025 feels like a good step in the right direction, and a solid clue that development work is progressing. As with all things, it’s best to stay patient. While the game has been announced to appear at Gamescom, Xbox’s announcement does not dwell on this fact, and there are no further clues about Silksong‘s status. Simply, the game will be there, and that’s all we know.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable in Australia, too

For the next big taste of Silksong, keen fans will have to wait a bit longer, and look a bit further afield. As recently announced by Melbourne’s ACMI, this game is set to be a headliner of its upcoming Game Worlds exhibit, which will be on show from 18 September 2025 to 8 February 2025.

Visitors to the iconic museum will be able to get hands-on with Silksong (likely with the same demo featured at Gamescom 2025), and also learn more about the development of Hollow Knight and its sequel through production material displays.

