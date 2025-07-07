Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) opens EOIs for 2025

Organisers for Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) 2025 have opened expressions of interest (EOIs) for those keen to contribute to the annual celebration of video games. In a press release, the team led by Colin Brooks, Minister for Creative Industries, has called on ‘gamers, influencers, businesses, educators and industry leaders’ to help shape this year’s event, which will take place from 4-12 October 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.

Per this press release, the annual event will focus on ‘satellite events’ this year, with groups encouraged to present MIGW events for outer metropolitan and regional Victoria, to help extend the celebration beyond the usual bounds of the Melbourne CBD.

As for what those satellite events might comprise, the team has suggested events like workshops, exhibitions, live demonstrations, talks, and conferences as a good starting point. The aim is to involve everyone in the celebration of video games, showcasing Victoria’s game development industry, as well as the strengths of Australian development, as a whole.

‘Victoria leads the way when it comes to Australia’s games industry, and Victorian developers and designers are being recognised at a local and global level,’ Colin Brooks, Minister for Creative Industries said. ‘Melbourne International Games Week celebrates this growing creative sector, showcasing products, developments and opportunities for our local industry which drives jobs and the economy.’

‘We invite local games businesses, enthusiasts and event organisers to get involved, particularly those in regional areas.’

What’s on at MIGW 2025?

As noted, a range of events are already locked in for MIGW 2025. The Play Now Melbourne games market, which invites developers, publishers and platform holders to network, will return on 9 October 2025. This event typically provides a platform for education and learning, as game developers look to bring their latest projects to the next stage.

‘In just two years, Play Now Melbourne has attracted attention and acclaim from the world’s leading investors, publishers, and platform holders,’ Caroline Pitcher, VicScreen CEO said in a press release. ‘Their enthusiasm for our indie games’ talent is palpable. I’m thrilled to see the 2025 market solidify its position as the number one destination in Australia for fostering international creative and commercial connections for our innovative game developers.’

Those in a position to benefit from Play Now Melbourne are encouraged to visit the VicScreen website to learn more about how to participate. Expressions of interest to attend are available, with an application form on site. You’ll have until 11:00 pm AEST on 17 July 2025 to submit your interest, with final decisions handed down at a later date.

Big Games Night Out, a fun and family-friendly takeover of Fed Square and ACMI will also return, bringing opportunities to play games, eat, and play together. The High Score game music and sound design conference is also back.

Of course, PAX Aus is also returning to the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre from 10-12 October 2025, as one of the centrepieces of MIGW 2025. For developers, educational conference GCAP will precede this event, taking place from 6-8 October 2025.

In addition to these events, MIGW will also host a range of 60+ initiatives, including those proposed by interested gamers, influencers, businesses, educators and industry leaders. We’ll likely hear much more about these plans, and what’s in store for MIGW 2025, as we barrel towards October. Stay tuned for more.