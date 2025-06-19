Play Now Melbourne games market returns in October 2025

News

Expressions of interest are now open for eligible developers.
Leah J. Williams
Image: VicScreen x Play Now Melbourne 2024

Play Now Melbourne, the annual games market connecting Australian game developers with publishers, investors, and platformer holders, is officially returning for a third year. As announced, this year’s event is set to take place on 9 October 2025, against the backdrop of Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) in Melbourne, Australia.

The first ever Play Now was originally hosted in 2023, providing opportunity for game makers to connect, and explore opportunities for their latest projects. In 2024, the event reportedly hosted 165 meetings between 55 developer teams and 19 publishers, investors, and platform holders.

It’s a very valuable event to attend for any Australian game developer, particularly those with an upcoming project significantly underway. It provides a platform for discussion and learning, with professional advice offered to push developers in a more promising direction.

In an era where it’s more difficult than ever to gain games funding in the international scene, Play Now Melbourne feels absolutely essential. It’s great to see the initiative returning for another year.

Read: Frosty Games Fest: 13 major highlights from the showcase

‘In just two years, Play Now Melbourne has attracted attention and acclaim from the world’s leading investors, publishers, and platform holders,’ Caroline Pitcher, VicScreen CEO said in a press release.

‘Their enthusiasm for our indie games’ talent is palpable. I’m thrilled to see the 2025 market solidify its position as the number one destination in Australia for fostering international creative and commercial connections for our innovative game developers.’

Those in a position to benefit from Play Now Melbourne are encouraged to visit the VicScreen website to learn more about how to participate. Expressions of interest to attend are now available, with an application form available on site.

There is a strict criteria for acceptance, and you should read through these guidelines prior to submitting your application. You’ll have until 11:00 pm AEST on 17 July 2025 to submit your interest, with final decisions handed down at a later date.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

