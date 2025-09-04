Marvel Rivals: Season 4 introduces Daredevil and Angela

Marvel Rivals: Season 4, kicking off on 12 September 2025, will introduce fan-favourite heroes Daredevil and Angela, with both serving as pillars of justice in a plot focussed on the crimes of Hela.

Here’s the official description, per NetEase Games: ‘The Timestream Entanglement has drawn the Seven Capitals together, forming the Heart of Heaven. After Knull’s fall, Hela is imprisoned in the An’Hay-Zhidi, where Dizang – Devil of the Eighth City – dares her to atone for her sins. But Angela will not forgive her betrayal. She arrives in the Heart of Heaven demanding Hela be handed over, yet its guardian refuses to surrender someone under his protection. Justice will be served and a debt will be paid.’

‘But while they fight, an even greater danger stirs. Doctor Doom seeks to steal the Chronal Chi of the slumbering dragon Shou-Lao, threatening to unravel the fate of the Heavens themselves. Can Iron Fist protect the Immortal Dragon… or will Doom claim its power?’

It’s all looking very dramatic for the heroes of Marvel Rivals. And amidst this cosmic plot, you might be asking what exactly Daredevil will be doing – but as made clear in the latest trailer, he’ll be harnessing brand new abilities in the game, including flashy hand-to-hand (and nunchuck) combat, as well as a dragon-infused level-up (perhaps inspired by Marvel’s Shadowland event, in some form).

Angela, meanwhile, is rocking her cosmic god abilities, as well as a beefy new design that shows off her raw power. She’ll be a force to be reckoned with when she lands in Marvel Rivals, wielding a magical spear, as well as her muscly arms and legs.

Marvel Rivals: Season 4 – The Heart of the Dragon Trailer

For now, that’s about all NetEase Games has revealed of the upcoming season, leaving plenty of questions for fans to speculate on. How different is this version of Daredevil? What classes will define each fighter? We’ll have to be patient to hear more about what’s next.

In the meantime, players can while away time wrapping up the final stanzas of the game’s third season. This followed the rise of Knull, the God of the Symbiotes, as he tore a path through the realms. To push back against this power, the game introduced Blade and Jean Grey as the Phoenix, both of whom have become fan-favourites.

Keen players can also look to the future while they wait. In recent weeks, a prominent leaker has teased the arrival of new heroes coming to the game, including Deadpool. While this arrival hasn’t been confirmed yet, the same leak included news that Daredevil would be on the way – and low and behold, here he is. Should it be the next season or the one after, it does feel likely that Deadpool will appear sooner or later.

NetEase Games is likely to reveal much more about the next season of Marvel Rivals imminently, so keep an eye on the horizon.

Also on ScreenHub: Aussie game Macabre sets September early access launch



Weforge Studio has announced its co-op stealth extraction horror game Macabre will launch in early access on 29 September 2025. Alongside this, a new trailer has been revealed, teasing all the horrific, interdimensional monsters set to haunt its proving grounds. The ScreenHub team was able to get hands-on with Macabre some time ago, and even in its early stage, it proved to be creepy, atmospheric, and skin-prickling.



You play as a wanderer in an unstable dimension, looking to survive against a backdrop of monster mayhem. In various harsh locales, you forge ahead with a variety of tools at your disposal, all while a collapsing time rift sends monster baddies in your direction.

