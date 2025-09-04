Aussie game Macabre sets September early access launch

Weforge Studio has announced its co-op stealth extraction horror game Macabre will launch in early access on 29 September 2025. Alongside this, a new trailer has been revealed, teasing all the horrific, interdimensional monsters set to haunt its proving grounds.

The ScreenHub team was able to get hands-on with Macabre some time ago, and even in its early stage, it proved to be creepy, atmospheric, and skin-prickling. You play as a wanderer in an unstable dimension, looking to survive against a backdrop of monster mayhem. In various harsh locales, you forge ahead with a variety of tools at your disposal, all while a collapsing time rift sends monster baddies in your direction.

As you travel, you’re guided by a mysterious presence named Banjo, who provides hints and tips about your particular conundrum. With many of the game’s main areas feeling desolate and high-tension, particularly as winds howl and your footsteps crunch in the snow, it’s a warmer presence you’ll appreciate.

What’s in Macabre‘s early access release?

Image: Weforge Studio

As detailed by Weforge, Macabre‘s early access release will feature a range of procedural maps and new threats designed to change with each run. Four players can team up in this quest to survive, spending time looting, scavenging and extracting ‘rare resources’ before the rift collapses entirely.

It appears the core threat of early access will be the Crawler, described as a ‘relentless predator that adapts to your tactics.’ Based on what we’ve seen so far, the Crawler is a fleshy, spiny beast that is entirely horrific to encounter – so you’ll want to devote ample resources to escaping it.

As you do, you’ll contend with dynamic weather systems and new monster behaviour, both of which will thwart any laid plans. You’ll need to stay agile if you have any hope of survival, with each new objective and twist throwing up another obstacle.

What will change, post-early access, will depend on player engagement and behaviour.

‘With Early Access, we want to refine Macabre alongside players,’ Jake Davey, game director said. ‘The adaptive AI, procedural systems, and high-stakes co-op are built to surprise, but this launch is just the beginning. We will expand with new maps, monsters, and mechanics guided by community feedback.’

Topping added: ‘This is the moment we have been working toward for more than four years. From late-night prototypes to a Kickstarter campaign that changed our lives, Macabre is finally stepping into the hands of players worldwide. Early Access gives us the runway to keep building, testing, and evolving the game with our community.’

Those keen to check out the game as it evolves won’t have to wait long. Stay tuned for more on the upcoming game.

