Marvel Rivals leak seemingly confirms arrival of Deadpool, Daredevil

Marvel Rivals could be introducing both Deadpool and Daredevil in future, according to new voice lines found amongst the game’s files. The news arrives courtesy of prominent leaker XOXLeak (via Insider Gaming), who discovered various new hero interactions referring to a ‘Wade’ who ‘never stops talking,’ as well as a ‘devil’ with ‘horns.’

Neither character has been officially confirmed yet, but there are high hopes they’re the headliners of the game’s next season, following the arrival of Phoenix and Blade. The legitimacy of the leak remains in question – unfortunately, in the era of AI prominent, it’s best to stay cautious – but it’s worth noting the voices are familiar, and that XOXLeak has a history of providing accurate information.

As noted by Insider Gaming, XOXLeak previously suggested Deadpool was coming to Marvel Rivals, and also revealed the arrivals of Emma Frost and Phoenix early.

There is another element to consider. As recently pointed out by Kotaku, developers at NetEase Games have previously stated that not everything revealed in data mines is actually being added to the game, with some tests and placeholder content likely to appear. While that does muddy the water when it comes to leaks, casting doubt on what’s actually on the way, it does also rightfully temper expectations.

Even with that being the case, there’s reasons to think the arrivals of Deadpool and Daredevil could be formally announced shortly.

What’s next for Marvel Rivals?

With the third season of Marvel Rivals wrapping up around mid-September, we’re likely to hear more about what’s next in the near future. For now, NetEase has stayed relatively quiet about the game’s future, and where the overarching plot of the game goes after the awakening of the Symbiote God, Knull.

It’s hard to see how Deadpool and particularly Daredevil would play a significant role in a world where Knull’s forces have been unleashed, but in any case, the arrival of either hero would be warmly welcomed.

Deadpool has been on a bit of a tear lately in the wider Marvel universe, being fresh off the wild, weird, and wonderful Deadpool & Wolverine, and being rumoured for the upcoming blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday. Daredevil has also received fresh attention from the excellent Daredevil: Born Again, which recently aired on Disney+. While Marvel Rivals doesn’t usually align with the MCU goings-on, the popularity high of both characters would certainly benefit the game.

At the very least, it likely won’t be long before the details of this seeming leak are confirmed. Deadpool arriving in the game will no doubt have a massive impact on the Marvel Rivals audience, given the character’s cross-medium appeal, but we’ll just have to wait to see whether the merc with the mouth is making the leap, and if Daredevil is along for the ride, too.

Stay tuned to see what’s next for Marvel Rivals.

Also on ScreenHub: Hollow Knight: Silksong causes ripple effect of game delays



Hollow Knight: Silksong has inspired a significant wave of game delays, with many independent titles abandoning September, following Silksong‘s sudden release date announcement. The first game to announce a major delay specifically due to the arrival of Silksong was Aeterna Lucis. This was swiftly followed by CloverPit, Faeland, and now, Demonschool.



‘As you know, we have been working for more than four years on Aeterna Lucis, our most ambitious project to date. A title that means a lot to us and represents the biggest effort of the whole … team,’ Aeternum Game Studios wrote in a recent update. ‘Our initial plan was to launch it this September, but after the announcement of [Silksong], we are fully aware that our game wouldn’t have the visibility it deserves.’

