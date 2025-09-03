Screen Queensland spotlights recipients of AUD $1.25 million games fund

Screen Queensland has confirmed support for nine local Queensland game development studios, with AUD $1.25 million recently provided as part of the rolling Digital Games Incentive, and the latest February Game Grants round.

As noted, Queensland is currently home to 25% of Australia’s video game studios, and it employs 27% of the sector’s game developers. With various funds available, there is ample encouragement for local developers to establish a base, and Screen Queensland has committed to support in the long-term, with a view to create a thriving local industry in future.

‘We’re supercharging our local industry and setting our state up to become a games mecca,’ John-Paul Langbroek, Minister for the Arts said in a press release. ‘The Crisafulli Government is committed to bolstering opportunities for local studios and the talented developers building sustainable careers here.’

‘This is putting Queensland on the map as a serious contender for games development, helping to lure international investment and ensuring Queensland-owned IP can be enjoyed by games enthusiasts worldwide.’

The nine games recently funded by Screen Queensland include:

Macabre (Weforge Studio)

Key Fairy (Owl Machine)

Schrodinger’s Cat Burglar (Abandoned Sheep)

Luke Muscat’s Ultimate Golf Challenge (Luke Muscat)

Gigi’s Flower Emporium (Whitecastle Productions)

Hyper Bullet (Protostar)

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition (Tantalus North: A Keywords Studio)

Hordes of Fate: A Hand of Fate Adventure (Spitfire Interactive)

Isopod: A Webbed Spin-Off (Sbug Games)

As noted, each title was supported by the Digital Games Incentive or the recent Game Grants. The Digital Games Incentive is a rolling fund designed to help developers establish or expand in Queensland. The Game Grants are small-intake funds that provide financial support for games in various stages, from prototype, to early access, to full release.

‘When Screen Queensland introduced dedicated games funding, it gave me the confidence to return and commit fully to building something back home. That support helped us grow Weforge Studio, hire talented local developers and stay independently owned,’ Jay Topping, co-founder of Weforge Studio said of this support.

‘In just a few years, our debut title Macabre has reached over 220,000 Wishlists, placing it in the top one per cent of upcoming games on Steam. It shows that Australian developers can create innovative games with global appeal. By investing in local talent, we are building a stronger, more competitive industry for the future.’

In addition to financial support, Screen Queensland also offers a Games Residency program, with the team behind Key Fairy being the latest to participate. As detailed, Key Fairy is currently heading for release, with this being the latest project to receive support as part of the program, following Catto’s Post Office (which recently hit an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam).

Heading into the future, Screen Queensland is keen to continue supporting local game developers in their goals, in an effort to put Queensland on the map, and help to grow sustainable local businesses.

‘In the 2023–24 financial year, Screen Queensland supported 30 games, translating into 263 jobs for local developers and over AUD $15.5 million of expenditure in Queensland,’ Belinda Burns, Screen Queensland’s Chief Creative Officer noted.

There is hope this impact will grow, as studios continue to forge a sustainable future in the state.

