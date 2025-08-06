Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Switch 2 DLC has been detailed

Kirby and the Forgotten Land‘s new Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade, known as Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World, has been revealed in a bright new trailer, showcasing more of the campaign expansion, and what to expect from visual improvements.

As detailed, the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of the game will feature higher quality visuals and faster frame rates for the base game and the Star-Crossed World story. Based on the trailer (and early glimpses during the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience), the upgrade is brighter and crisper, with colours appearing more vivid.

The real draw, beyond improvements, is the Star-Crossed World story, which expands Kirby and the Forgotten Land‘s lush plot. This chapter is a side quest, and sees Kirby journeying to new areas, to save the world from an impending evil. Players will need to complete at least the Natural Plains area to access the story, but won’t need to finish the entire game.

Here’s the official description, per Nintendo: ‘A massive meteor has crashed into the Forgotten Land and an impending evil is about to be unleashed. To seal it away, Kirby must venture forth and gather Starries, fragments of stars scattered across the land, while exploring new locations and facing a variety of new challenges.’

‘The meteor’s impact has changed aspects of the Forgotten Land, and once familiar locations have been transformed. Discover new paths and explore areas that were previously inaccessible – like the tops of buildings and even the ocean floor.’

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Trailer

As Kirby journeys through new stages, he’ll collect those aforementioned Starries, but progress in this collection will be slowed by the arrival of a more powerful Beast Pack, the main villains of the game. They’ll also be joined by new threats, keen to keep Kirby from reaching his goals.

At least he’ll have brand new abilities to keep these more powerful foes at bay. As you roam through Star-Crossed World, you’ll be able to unlock three new Mouthful Modes for the pink blob. Spring Mouth will let you reach high platforms, and smash down onto enemies. Gear Mouth lets you attach to walls and roll vertically. Sign Mouth lets you slide along slopes, jump, spin, and attack.

In addition to these modes, the game’s Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade also includes a new boss rush mode, The Ultimate Cup Z EX, and you’ll be able to spend time collecting Starry Coins in each stage, to acquire new figures from Astronomer Waddle Dee.

Based on these new details, it does appear Kirby and the Forgotten Land‘s Nintendo Switch 2 DLC is significant, introducing a new story, as well as new gameplay elements, visual enhancements, challenge modes, and more. Given the excellence of the base game, it’s certainly a welcome new addition. As one of the best games in the series, Kirby and the Forgotten Land has earned a new chance in the spotlight.

Those keen to get their hands on the game’s Switch 2 upgrade won’t have to wait long. As announced, Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World launches on 28 August 2025.

