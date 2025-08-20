Hollow Knight: Silksong will officially launch in 2025

Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight: Silksong is ‘100% absolutely’ launching in 2025, as confirmed on-stage at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025. This news was delivered live, against a backdrop of brand new gameplay footage, with the promise of more details to come.

Those keen to learn more will get the chance on 21 August (PT/ET), when a major ‘Hollow Knight: Silksong – Special Announcement‘ is hosted by Team Cherry, with this expected to feature a release date for the game, as well as other tidbits.

As hinted by Gamescom ONL host Geoff Keighley, this is the first major glimpse we’ve seen of Silksong since around 2022, when Team Cherry was briefly gearing up for a launch that never arrived. Now, after all this time, it does appear the game is finally ready. We expect Team Cherry’s announcement will be a fairly meaty one, finally giving insight into Silksong‘s long development, and what players can expect.

For those who’ve been waiting for more news, the announcement arrives not a moment too soon. Over the last few years, we’ve seen keen players going fairly rabid over any new hints and teases for Silksong, with some even inventing an entire ARG game inspired by one developer’s social media avatar change.

Thankfully, the announcement will also see the end of the hype-and-bust cycles that have accompanied nearly every Nintendo Direct over the last few years. With each new announcement, Silksong fans speculated they would finally get their glimpse. With each new announcement, there has been notable, loud disappointment from this crowd.

At the very least, it appears those waiting on tenterhooks will finally be rewarded. Not only do keen fans get a dedicated announcement this week, those attending Gamescom 2025 can also get hands-on with Silksong. In addition, the game will be a centrepiece at ACMI’s upcoming Game Worlds exhibit in Melbourne, Australia, with design documents and a playable demo available for visitors.

After all this time, we’re finally getting to know more about Hollow Knight: Silksong – and with 2025 on the way out, we know we’re going to get the game sooner, rather than later. Stay tuned for more news dropping imminently.

How to watch the Hollow Knight: Silksong – Special Announcement

As announced, the Hollow Knight: Silksong – Special Announcement will be live on YouTube later this week. Here’s when you can tune in around the world:

Australia – 12:30 am AEST | 12:00 am ACST (22 August) | 10:30 pm AWST (21 August)

– 12:30 am AEST | 12:00 am ACST (22 August) | 10:30 pm AWST (21 August) New Zealand – 2:30 am NZST (22 August)

– 2:30 am NZST (22 August) United States – 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET (21 August)

– 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET (21 August) United Kingdom – 3:30 pm BST | 4:30pm CEST (21 August)

You can also now bookmark the announcement for a live notification in future.

