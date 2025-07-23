Hellraiser game in development at Saber Interactive

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have announced Hellraiser: Revival, a new single player survival horror game adapting Clive Barker’s Hellraiser universe. Barker has been a ‘guiding hand’ in development, informing the direction and tone of the horror-infused adventure.

Here’s the official description, per Saber: ‘Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to help his girlfriend from a hellish abyss. As Aidan, you’ll harness the box’s infernal abilities to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead, and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and the Cenobites.’

This adaptation is another in a long line for Saber Interactive. In recent years, the publisher has helmed tie-ins for a range of horror properties, including Evil Dead, World War Z, and Ghostbusters. It also has upcoming tie-ins in the works for A Quiet Place and Toxic Commando.

It’s fair to say the publisher is well-experienced in adapting popular franchises, and with roots in the horror genre, there’s ample hope for Hellraiser: Revival. It’s also worth noting Boss Team Games previously helmed the well-received Evil Dead: The Game, as well as RetroRealms, a dual collection of games inspired by Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead.

Hellraiser: Revival – Announcement Trailer

Read: Return to Silent Hill film set for release in January 2026

‘Working on the first true Hellraiser game has been a venture deep into the recesses of my darkest imaginings,’ Clive Barker, creator of Hellraiser said in a press release. ‘The dedication that Saber and Boss Team Games have shown is nothing short of remarkable.’

‘They’ve immersed themselves in the Hellraiser universe, capturing its essence – the seductive pull of suffering, the beauty within the grotesque – and forged a narrative that invites players to step beyond the threshold. I’m eager for both the curious and the damned to experience this new chapter in the Hellraiser mythos, where every moment balances on the brink of nightmare and revelation.’

That’s a strong endorsement from Barker, and should provide franchise fans with plenty of reasons to pay attention to Hellraiser: Revival. Given what we’ve seen so far, it does appear this game will capture the creepy, gothic horror of the film franchise, with players set for some gruesome times.

‘Hellraiser is the quintessential horror franchise, and lends itself perfectly to a video game,’ Matthew Kerch, CEO and co-founder of Saber Interactive said. ‘Saber has had success with horror IPs in the past, and working alongside Clive to create tense gameplay and a new story that delves into the twisted depths of pain and pleasure has been a real treat. We look forward to opening up the gates of hell.’

We’ll just have to wait to see what great and terrible delights Pinhead has in store. As announced, Hellraiser: Revival is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It does not have a firm release date.

