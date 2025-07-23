News

 > Games

Critical Role is developing a video game set in Exandria

AdHoc Studio (Dispatch) is on development duty.
23 Jul 2025 11:01
Leah J. Williams
critical role video game

Games

Image: Critical Role

Share Icon

Critical Role, the tabletop role-playing group which created The Legend of Vox Machina (amongst other cross-media Dungeons & Dragons campaigns), has announced it’s working on a video game set in the magical realm of Exandria.

As first reported by Variety, the group has paired up with AdHoc Studio for the project, and will also work closely with this team on Dispatch‘s brand development, including for ‘animated series, merchandise, and tabletop gaming.’ Per reporting, the partnership kicked off when voice actor and Critical Role CEO Travis Willingham auditioned for Dispatch, and was ‘impressed’ by the narrative design and overarching plot, seeing potential in an expansion.

Dispatch will feature the voice talent of Willingham, as well as fellow Critical Role members Matthew Mercer and Laura Bailey.

For now, it appears plans for the Criticial Role video game adaptation are slowly gestating, as the focus remains on Dispatch. But even with the game reportedly ‘still a few years’ away, there’s plenty of reasons to keep an eye on developments.

Critical Role video game may take cues from Dispatch

While Dispatch is set to be the first game released by AdHoc Studio, it’s a team led by veterans of Telltale Games (The Wolf Among Us, The Walking Dead), Ubisoft, and Night School Studio (Oxenfree). Dispatch is a product of that experience, bringing cool ideas about narrative and the impact of choice on gameplay.

Speaking to Variety, Willingham said this game’s concepts excite the team greatly. The format of Dispatch will seemingly inspire the upcoming Exandria-set game, particularly the idea of players making choices which may reshape their path.

‘We’re tossing around ideas, what are we thinking about in terms of scope and budget, and some of the things we must have,’ Willingham said. ‘You are going to want to see your favourite characters.’

The game has been described as ‘something unique in the world of Exandria’ and something ‘brand-new’ for Critical Role’s overarching storyline. It does appear the team is keen to have familiar characters appear, but these could be cameos in an original story. The game could also fill the gaps between Critical Role’s most popular campaigns (Vox Machina, Mighty Nein, Bells Hells), or it could be something else entirely.

‘Taking on an interactive project is such a large endeavour,’ Willingham said. ‘It has to be a Goldilocks zone for us.’

While many details are yet to be worked out, including scope and investment, it appears the Critical Role team is excited about the possibilities. With various tie-in media (like Amazon’s The Legend of Vox Machine series) going on to great success, there’s no doubt a Critical Role video game has the potential to succeed, given the right time and approach.

For now, we’ll have to stay tuned to hear more about what’s in the works, as it progresses. In the meantime, Dispatch is set to launch in 2025, so it won’t be long before we hear more from AdHoc Studio.

Also on ScreenHub: Pokemon Presents July 2025: Every big announcement

Pokemon Presents returned in July 2025, with a solid showcase revealing more about Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Pokemon Concierge, and more upcoming projects. We got a new game announcement, for cosy puzzler Pokemon Friends, and the reveal of new content for Pokemon’s biggest mobile games.

The delightful Pokemon Concierge is set to return to Netflix on 4 September 2025. As revealed in a new trailer, this series will introduce a host of new Pokemon friends, including a Sealeo and his trainer, who share a strong bond. Given the tone of this trailer, and that characters are already crying about their Pokemon, we expect this season will be just as wholesome and emotional as its predecessor.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

Related News

hellraiser video game
Games

Hellraiser game in development at Saber Interactive

Pinhead will always return.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon presents july 2025 news roundup
Games

Pokemon Presents July 2025: Every big announcement

Here's everything revealed during the latest Pokemon Presents.

Leah J. Williams
splitgate 2 1047 games
Games

Splitgate 2 sent back to beta, 1047 Games announces layoffs

1047 Games claims Splitgate 2 launched 'too early,' so it's going back to the drawing board.

Leah J. Williams
the elder scrolls online eso dungeons
Features

Dungeon crawling through ESO reminds me why video games are good

There's nothing like obliterating a creepy, oozing god with your friends.

Leah J. Williams
avatar frontiers of pandora third person
Games

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is getting a third-person mode

See Pandora with brand new eyes.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login