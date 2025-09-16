Frosty Games Fest is set to return in December 2025

News

16 Sep 2025
Leah J. Williams
Frosty Games Fest, the dedicated online showcase for games created in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, will officially return in December 2025. As shared on social media, Frosty is once again celebrating ‘the coolest upcoming and recently released games made in Australia and Aotearoa’ with ‘exclusive reveals, announcements, and updates’ on the way.

The creators of the event have called for developer submissions for news aligned to a December timeframe, encouraging those keen to submit their latest works for consideration.

The first Frosty Games Fest, which aired around Summer Game Fest in June 2025, was a major success, with a whopping 270,000 people tuning in to see what the region was cooking. This first show featured an array of upcoming titles, including My Arms Are Longer Now, Parasensor, Toroa: Skycall, Malys, Letters to Arralla, Drǎculești, and more.

Creating Frosty Games Fest

Per organiser Amy Potter-Jarman, the showcase lead to a growth in wishlists for many participants, as well as a greater awareness of the excellent, unique, and innovative games currently in development in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. We anticipate the next showcase will do the same, allowing for developers to share their works in an open, creative space alongside others from the region.

As we all know, developers in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand make incredible games. A showcase like Frosty Games Fest is a welcome space to learn more about these creations, and to support emerging and established talent.

It’s worth noting that it’s now harder than ever to get eyes on new video games, with so many releasing each week – not to mention competition from higher profile ‘AAA’ games. Frosty Games Fest exists as a salve to this noise, providing a spot for local developers to share their works, with the showcase elevated by the whole of its parts.

‘I think it’s true that average gamers don’t necessarily care where a game is made, but we also know it’s true that there are just too many games for people to wade through when browsing a platform like Steam, for example,’ Potter-Jarman said.

‘I think showcases play an incredibly important role in curating shortlists that are more digestible, even in the landscape we’re in now, where there are a growing number of showcase events. They continue to prove to be an effective vehicle to funnel consumer interest.’

A lot of work goes into Frosty Games Fest. As Potter-Jarman told ScreenHub in June, the initial project took around eight months of work, with a dedicated team putting in the effort to ensure it was ‘the absolute best it could possibly be’ for all involved.

‘I really hope that hard work, and the amount we truly care about this market, came through in the show,’ Potter-Jarman said.

Those keen to discover more of the games being produced in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand should certainly keep an eye on the next iteration of the show. Developers keen to take part (even if it’s just to announce a game discount, per Potter-Jarman) can now learn more about what’s planned, and submit their works, via the newly-shared Frosty Games December 2025 application form.

Also on ScreenHub: Frosty Games Fest: 13 major highlights from the showcase

The first annual Frosty Games Fest was a very welcome showcase of all the excellent games currently in development across Australia and New Zealand. It’s no secret that the ANZ region produces some absolute gems, but Frosty Games Fest shouted this part out loud, showing off a range of projects, of all sizes and flavours.

From gothic visual novels to gorgeous bug exploration games, burger-creation sims, and more, there was pizzazz in every part of the show. It was a novel reminder that video games are very good, and that Australia and New Zealand developers are doing them so well.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

