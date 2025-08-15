Fallout: Season 2 officially arrives in December 2025

Prime Video has released a brand new poster for Fallout Season 2, confirming it’ll arrive in December 2025, and that it’ll be set in the iconic New Vegas region, as teased in the first season’s finale.

The poster features all the main heroes – Ella Purnell’s Lucy, Walton Goggin’s Ghoul, Aaron Moten’s Maximus, and Dogmeat – wandering through the New Vegas desert, silhouetted by shadows. In the background, we see the iconic ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign in ruins, with new neons applied, welcoming the team to New Vegas.

This imagery will be well-familiar to fans of the game franchise, with the New Vegas sign being a near-perfect replica of the video game version, suggesting the season will directly adapt the events (or at least, the locations) of the game.

For those unfamiliar, the game is a grimy, standalone story about a courier who’s shot and left for dead in New Vegas, and must piece their tragedy back together, while dealing with the chaos of the New Vegas strip. With multiple factions vying for power in this region, from the Ancient Rome-inspired Caesar’s Legion to the robotic minions of Mr. House – not to mention the returning Brotherhood of Steel and the New California Republic – the courier has a complex task to contend with.

While the courier may not be present in this particular adaptation, as they largely serve the same role that Lucy, the Ghoul, and Maximus will, we are likely to see parts of their journey adapted, with the poster suggesting a faithfulness in approach.

Fallout Season 2: First look poster

Fallout Season 2. Image: Prime Video.

Fallout Season 2 set to appear at Gamescom 2025

In addition to revealing this poster, Prime Video has also confirmed Fallout Season 2 will feature during Gamescom 2025’s Opening Night Live, in some form. We expect this will be a full trailer reveal, given the release of this poster and the short time before this next season lands, but we’ll just have to wait to see what’s planned.

Regardless of what’s revealed, there’s plenty of excitement around this latest season of Fallout, particularly given how brilliant the first season was. While there was early doubts around this adaptation, given its relatively muted hype cycle, and its cast of characters being original, it swiftly managed to endear itself to a new audience and long-time fans alike. With strong casting choices and practical settings, Fallout season one was an engrossing joy.

We have hopes for the upcoming season – and it’s fantastic to know it’ll be on the way shortly.

Also on ScreenHub: Star Wars Jedi’s Cal Kestis will appear in Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy



Star Wars Jedi‘s Cal Kestis is set to make an appearance in new event series Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, finally escaping the shackles of the gaming world. To date, Kestis has appeared in his own video games, as well as various books, and a spin-off mobile game (Galaxy of Heroes), but he has not appeared in film or TV, despite fan enthusiasm.



Now, after all this time, it appears Kestis is finally ready for his small-screen debut, as he’s set to join Pieces of the Past, in what appears to be a minor role. For those unfamiliar, Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is a kid-friendly franchise spin-off that reimagines the events of the Star Wars universe, in Lego form. The first series focussed on a young hero named Sig Greebling who winds up accidentally rewriting the history of the Star Wars universe when he messes with an ancient Jedi relic.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.