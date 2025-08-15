Star Wars Jedi’s Cal Kestis will appear in Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

Star Wars Jedi‘s Cal Kestis is set to make an appearance in new event series Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, finally escaping the shackles of the gaming world. To date, Kestis has appeared in his own video games, as well as various books, and a spin-off mobile game (Galaxy of Heroes), but he has not appeared in film or TV, despite fan enthusiasm.

Now, after all this time, it appears Kestis is finally ready for his small-screen debut, as he’s set to join Pieces of the Past, in what appears to be a minor role.

For those unfamiliar, Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is a kid-friendly franchise spin-off that reimagines the events of the Star Wars universe, in Lego form. The first series focussed on a young hero named Sig Greebling who winds up accidentally rewriting the history of the Star Wars universe when he messes with an ancient Jedi relic.

With the world’s order messed up, Jedi become Sith and vice versa, leading to all sorts of chaos in the universe. It was in this series that the meme-inspired ‘Darth Jar Jar Binks’ appeared, with many other characters also getting makeovers inspired by popular fan theories or wish fulfilment.

The second series will continue this bit, exploring new ideas about a topsy-turvy Lego Star Wars universe where nothing is as it should be. The primary villain of the season will be Solitus (played by the excellent Dan Stevens) and he’ll face off against a cast of heroes which includes returning folks from the first series, as well as a new host of beloved (but slightly reimagined) characters.

Notably, the role of Cal Kestis will be reprised by Cameron Monaghan, who lends his likeness, voice, and performance to the character in the video game series.

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past Trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

It’s also worth noting Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past will also introduce some other fan-favourite heroes who don’t typically appear in modern Star Wars media, including Jaxxon T. Tumperakki, a green rabbit smuggler, who’ll be played by Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog). Jaxxon was first introduced in the Star Wars comic books published by Marvel, and went on to become a cult favourite for his weird and uncanny appearance.

Given these new arrivals, it does appear this latest season of Rebuild the Galaxy will have a renewed focus on fan service, with deep cuts and beloved characters set to arrive for cameos. For those fans who’ve long awaited the debut of Cal Kestis beyond the Star Wars Jedi games, it’s a welcome chance to see the hero in action once more – particularly as there’s been little news about what’s going on with the Star Wars Jedi trilogy finale for quite some time.

What’s next for Star Wars Jedi and Cal Kestis?

As far as we know, EA and Respawn Entertainment are currently working on the next Star Wars Jedi adventure, which will pick up the threads of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – but we’ll have to stay patient to see how much progress has been made, and when we’ll learn about the upcoming game. In the meantime, at the very least, it’ll be nice to see Cal Kestis again.

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past is set to launch on Disney+ on 19 September 2025.

Also on ScreenHub: Control 2 and Max Payne remake remain ‘on track’ at Remedy



Remedy Entertainment has issued a sweeping studio update for investors, confirming an array of developments for its biggest franchises. First up, the studio has confirmed what many suspected about FBC: Firebreak, stating this title has been a commercial failure, despite its technical accomplishments.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.