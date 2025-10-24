New Bluey video game set to launch in December 2025

BBC Studios, Halfbrick Studios, and Ludo Studio have announced a brand new Bluey game adaptation, Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen, which will officially launch on the App Store on 11 December, followed by other devices in 2026. This new game has been developed with series creator Joe Brumm, and will tell an original story set in the Bluey universe.

What is Bluey’s Quest for the Golden Pen about?

‘Inspired by the hand-drawn worlds of the Dragon and Escape episodes from the global hit TV series, Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen invites players to unlock Bluey’s drawings, brought to life as the Heeler family gather around the kitchen table to draw together,’ the game’s description reads, via Apple.

‘Featuring fully animated cutscenes woven into an all-new story written by Joe Brumm, the game blends heartfelt storytelling with discovery-driven gameplay for an experience filled with exploration and delight.’

In this game, players will traverse nine unique adventures, with levels featuring ‘snowy mountains, golden beaches, lush green forests, and even the Australian Outback.’

Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen – First Trailer

Notably, the game’s developer, Halfbrick Studios, is based in Brisbane, Australia so they’re certainly working from a place of knowledge and care for the depiction of this world. With support from Bluey animation studio Ludo and rights holder BBC Studios, there’s every chance this will be the bright, light-hearted series adaptation fans have long waited for.

It’s clear there’s ample faith in this upcoming game, and how it expands the world of Bluey for players of all ages.

Bluey’s Quest for the Golden Pen is an Aussie-led adventure

‘Bluey has always been about turning small moments into big adventures,’ Joe Brumm said in a press release. ‘Writing Quest for the Gold Pen and seeing the game come to life has been a lot of fun, and I’m excited for families to play and experience the world of Bluey in a way that only imagination can make possible.’

Halfbrick Studios is just as enthusiastic about the project, and getting the chance to work on something that ‘kids and families will remember as one of their favourite games of all time.’

‘Joe and I have been friends for years, and that closeness made it easy to create something authentic … while aiming for the kind of timeless fun we all remember from classic games,’ Shainiel Deo, CEO of Halfbrick Studios said. ‘Our hope is that Quest for the Gold Pen becomes one of those special games that makes the kind of memories that players will treasure for years to come.’

As announced, the game is designed for kids aged 7 and above, although younger kids will be able to play alongside a parent. With the game launching first for the App Store on 11 December, it’ll certainly be approachable for its intended audience. The reality is many kids today grow up with an iPad or iPhone in their hands, and familiarity with touch controls will allow for more approachable gameplay.

For everyone else, Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen will be available on the Google Play store from 10 January 2026, and it’ll also arrive on PC and consoles later in 2026.

