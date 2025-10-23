South Australia gets new $100,000 digital games grant, plus SAGE confirmed for 2026

The South Australian Film Corporation has confirmed a range of initiatives to support the growth of its burgeoning video games industry, setting up a new fund and locking in the return of the South Australian Game Exhibition in 2026.

South Australian Digital Games Fund: Applications now open

The new Digital Games Fund will support in-development games as they achieve their ‘next milestones’. Studios will be able to claim up to $100,000 depending on needs, with grants determined through an application process.

The first round of applications are now open. Those eligible will have until 4 December to submit work for consideration, with decisions expected to be handed down by 22 February 2026.

‘The video game industry is a hugely exciting and growing sector full of opportunities for South Australia, contributing $36.2 million to our state’s economy,’ Andrea Michaels, Minster for Arts, said in a media release. ‘Our state is home to brilliant creative minds and the Malinauskas Government is supporting our video game developers to take a bigger slice of this huge global industry.’

‘South Australia was the first state in Australia to offer a video games rebate and now with this grant, we are continuing to strengthen our local industry and boost local developers to create new and innovative games that can be marketed to the world.

The aim of the new fund is to create sustainable, long-term support for local game creators in South Australia. The initiative also fits in with SAFC’s stated goal of fostering new and innovative projects with commercial, critical and artistic merit, and supporting the growth of SA companies.

There is hope this support will also allow local developers and studios to access the existing SA Video Game Development Rebate, which allows tax breaks for eligible high-spend projects.

To aid delivery of its refreshed video games strategy, SAFC has also established a new Games Industry Advisory Group. The group is intended to provide strategic guidance across a range of programs and activities.

There is currently an open call-out for industry members to join this advisory group.

SAGE 2026: showcasing the future of South Australia’s games industry

Alongside announcing this new fund, SAFC has also locked in the return of the now-annual South Australia Game Exhibition, an event spotlighting new and in-development video games from South Australia.

ScreenHub has attended SAGE for its last two iterations. Year on year, it’s been a fantastic and worthy exhibition of everything currently in the works in the state. Not only is it a well-attended event – over 3,000 attended in 2025 – it’s also a platform for everyone, from young kids to politicians, to see the power of video games in action.

SAGE is certainly an eye-opening event worth attending, particularly if you’re keen to see the future of Australian video games.

SAGE returns to Adelaide Studios from 6 to 7 February 2026.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.